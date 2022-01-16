At least 225 people died in Kazakhstan protests – News

Last week’s violent protests in Kazakhstan, which began with peaceful acts against rising electricity bills, resulted in 225 deaths, the prosecutor’s office said on Saturday, based on reports that dramatically increased the number of victims. .

“During the state of emergency, 225 bodies were received by the morgues, 19 of them from members of the security forces or the military,” Serik Shalabaev, a representative of the country’s attorney general, told a press conference.

Others were “armed bandits who participated in terrorist attacks“, he added. “Unfortunately, civilians have also become victims of terrorist acts.”

Kazakhstan had already acknowledged fewer than 50 deaths: 26 “armed criminals” and 18 security agents in the conflict that highlighted internal discussions at the top of government.

A higher tally of 164 deaths — which appeared on an official Telegram channel last week — was quickly withdrawn.

Asel Artakshinova, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, said that more than 2,600 people had gone to hospitals for treatment and that 67 were in serious condition.

Kazakh authorities blamed the violence on bandits and international “terrorists” who they say control the protests, whose epicenter has moved from the west to the country’s largest city, Almaty.

Troops from the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization that helped stem the violence in the Central Asian country began a gradual withdrawal on Thursday.