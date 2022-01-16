At UOL in Summer, Carol Peixinho shows exercises to define the belly – 01/16/2022

The businesswoman, influencer and ex-No Limite Carol Peixinho was present at the UOL arena in the summer, which is in the Butantã neighborhood, in São Paulo (SP), and runs until this Sunday (16).

With free admission, the event offers several sports activities —footvolley, functional training, futmesa, beach tennis and embaixadinha—, for those who want to enjoy, sweat a lot and try these modalities.

In fact, varying the exercises is very interesting for those looking for better results and is one of the secrets of the influencer, who puts the body to move every day.

She, who does weight training, running and muay thai during the week, says that she doesn’t need a game of footvolley to have fun or a functional training session on the sand.

“I started practicing the functional on the beach, when I lived in Bahia. I drop any weight training on a beautiful summer Saturday for a workout like this. I’m from Bahia and I need sun, sea and sand”, says Peixinho.

The businesswoman took advantage of the visit to train abs and showed four exercises that she bets on to leave her belly defined. Check out:

How to make

Perform 3 sets of 20 to 30 movements for each exercise and, on the plank, do 3 sets of one minute in the position. Rest 30 seconds between sets.

rower abs

Lie on a mat with your belly up and start with straight arms and legs (A). Contract your abs by raising your torso, while bending your legs together, bringing your arms forward. Return to the starting position in a controlled manner (B). Repeat the move.

Image: Mariana Pekin/UOL

Climbing abs

On your stomach with your hands and feet flat on the floor (traditional push-up position), place your arms in line with your shoulders and keep your feet in line with your elbows. With your body straight and your abs tight all the time, bring your right knee towards your chest (A), return to the position and do the same with your left knee (B) as if you were climbing a mountain. Switch non-stop in a controlled motion.

Image: Mariana Pekin/UOL

abdominal crunch

Sitting on a mat. Support your hands a little behind your body and keep your legs semi-bent off the floor (A). Tilt your torso back, then contract your abdomen well to flex your torso, bringing your legs closer to it (B). Return to the starting position and repeat. Do the stipulated number of repetitions.

Image: Mariana Pekin/UOL

Board

On your stomach, support your feet and forearms and lift your torso, supporting your body weight. Make sure your arms are in line with your shoulders and keep a straight line from head to toe. Abdomen and glutes must be contracted at all times.

Image: Mariana Pekin/UOL

UOL Arena in Summer 2022

In addition to sports, in the arena of UOL in summer you can enjoy the sound of DJs and a pocket show by singer-songwriter Caju Hassen. There, you also have a kids area, restaurant, barbecue and bar, which offer a special menu, with food and drinks appropriate for this hot season. Don’t miss out!

Place: Praia Station – Rua Alvarenga, 2383 – Butantã, São Paulo (SP)

Date: January 16 (Sunday)

time: dfrom 12:00 to 22:00, see the schedule of activities below:

footvolley From 12:00 to 18:00 (departures* from 20 to 40 minutes)

From 12:00 to 18:00 (departures* from 20 to 40 minutes) Beach Tennis From 12:00 to 18:00 (departures* from 20 to 40 minutes)

From 12:00 to 18:00 (departures* from 20 to 40 minutes) Functional training From 12:00 to 18:00 (20-minute classes*, with a 10-minute break for equipment cleaning)

From 12:00 to 18:00 (20-minute classes*, with a 10-minute break for equipment cleaning) futmesa From 12:00 to 18:00 (departures* from 10 to 20 minutes)

From 12:00 to 18:00 (departures* from 10 to 20 minutes) High and low From 12:00 to 18:00 (departures* from 10 to 20 minutes)

From 12:00 to 18:00 (departures* from 10 to 20 minutes) Pocket show with Caju Hassen From 18:00 to 21:00

From 18:00 to 21:00 DJ From 12:00 to 22:00 (except during band performance)

From 12:00 to 22:00 (except during band performance) Barbecue, restaurant and bar From 12 am to 10 pm

To avoid agglomerations, 100 people will be allowed to stay at the event – if that number is reached, just wait in line, to enter as soon as someone leaves. It is mandatory to present proof of complete vaccination and use of a mask.

Sports activities must be scheduled on site

Enjoy the hottest season of the year

UOL in Summer 2022 will also bring you a special series of content until the end of January, which includes the video programs “Otalab”, “Vai Ter Churras”, “E Aí, Beleza?” and “VivaBem Connection”. Follow everything at uol.com.br/uolnoverao/.

The project is sponsored by Diageo, 123 Miles, Nivea, Natural One, Nestlé, Eudora, PixBet, Sabesp and Clube UOL.

* All people present at the event were tested for covid-19.