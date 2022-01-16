Athletic | New Galo reinforcement, Godín, already speaks as an Atlético player: “A lot of will and a lot of ambition”

Uruguayan defender talks about the desire to learn at the first opportunity in Brazilian football and cites the will to win

Diego Godín is in Belo Horizonte. The Uruguayan defender landed at Confins International Airport, in the Metropolitan Region of the capital of Minas Gerais, on Saturday night (15) and spoke briefly with the press. The player is the third reinforcement of the Atlético-MG for the season.

“A new challenge, new emotions. Eager to learn and keep learning. It’s been a lot of years playing in South America, but not specifically in Brazilian football. A lot of desire and a lot of ambition to give the best for the club”, Godín said on landing at Confins.

Godín, 35, arrives to “compensate” for the departure of Paraguay’s Junior Alonso, who was sold to Krasnodar, from Russia, in a deal that generated US$8.2 million (about R$46.7 million) for the Rooster. At the back, Atlético Mineiro also has Igor Rabello, Nathan Silva, Réver and Micael.

The Uruguayan left Cagliari, from Italy, after being publicly criticized by the club’s director of football, after the team’s defeat in the national championship by 4-0 to Udinese. Godín, captain of the Uruguayan national team, was removed, as was his compatriot Cáceres.