Athletico makes training game with Operário-PR in test for the State | athletico-pr

Athletico will host Operário-PR, this Sunday, at Arena da Baixada, for a training game. The aspiring team, led by coach James Freitas, has been in preparation since January 3rd, with a focus on the Campeonato Paranaense. Hurricane debut will be on the 23rd, against Paraná Clube at Arena da Baixada.

The teams face each other for real in Paranaense, only in the 10th round, on February 27th.

Athletico has not yet released the list of athletes for the State, but put a list of the players of the aspiring team on its official website (check the listing below). One of the right names for the dispute is left-back Pedrinho, 19 years old.

The team has been working hard. There will be no lack of will, race. You can expect a lot of good things from this team, which is quite young, but with many good players in the squad. – Said the player to the official website of Athletico.

The player has already played in the main team and was part of the two-time South American champion squad.

1 of 1 Athletico aspiring team prepares for State debut — Photo: Fabio Wosniak/ Disclosure Athletico Athletico aspiring team prepares for State debut — Photo: Fabio Wosniak/ Disclosure Athletico

Check out the athletes who train with the aspiring team

Goalkeepers: Anderson, Mycael and Léo Linck

Defenders: Matheus Felipe, Lucas Fasson, João Vialle, Edu, Lucas Halter and Luan Patrick

Sides: Pedrinho, Ataíde and Vinícius Kaue

Midfielders: Pablo Siles, Pierre, Jader, Juninho and João Pedro

Forwards: Daniel Cruz, Dudu, Reinaldo, Julimar, Rômulo and Bruno Leite

The State’s regulation allows the registration of 35 athletes in the first stage, with the substitution of five names in the following stage. There is a high chance that first-team names will also be entered.

So far, Athletico has already signed defender Matheus Felipe and defensive midfielder Pablo Siles for next season, in addition to having an agreement with Bryan Garcia, ex-Independiente Del Valle, from Ecuador. Hurricane is also negotiating the hiring of midfielder Matheus Fernandes, from Palmeiras.

On the other hand, midfielder Jean Pyerre, from Grêmio, who was agreed with Rubro-Negro, should not be hired after a proposal received from Turkish football.