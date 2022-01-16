Athletico Paranaense – Official Site » Aspirants do their first training session of the year at the Arena!

For the first time in the year, the Joaquim Américo Stadium received the Athletico Paranaense team, who trained this Saturday morning (15) at Caldeirão. The activity was part of the pre-season of the young team of Rubro-Negro for the dispute of the State Championship.

And the debut challenge in the competition is already next weekend! At 4:00 pm on Sunday (23), Hurricane welcomes Paraná Clube. It is the first of the eleven commitments of the athletican team in the classification phase. The eight best placed are still in contention for the title.

How was the first activity of the year at the Arena?

It was with a lot of emphasis on the positioning of the team in the various actions of the game. It had several repetitions of dead ball plays, in addition to working on the offensive and defensive organization of the team, also with the ball rolling across the stadium lawn.

With everyone in the field from 9:30 am, Saturday’s work lasted until almost lunchtime. Soon after him, the group was released. The re-presentation takes place this Sunday morning (16), when the young athletic team returns to Joaquim Américo for a training game with Operário, who will also play in the 2022 Paranaense.

Main team returns on Monday

This is also the last weekend of rest for the main team of Athletico Paranaense, which starts the pre-season on Monday morning (17) at CAT Caju.

After the medical and physical evaluations, the cast is now dedicated to work aimed at assembling the team for the CONMEBOL Recopa decision against Palmeiras, on February 23 and March 2.

In April, the main red-black team also faces CONMEBOL Libertadores, the Campeonato Brasileiro and the Copa do Brasil.

Piás have history!

With a consolidated and recognized athlete training project in Brazil and abroad, Athletico Paranaense is one of the only clubs in the country that value the State Championship to project and improve their young talents.

Since 2013, Hurricane has formed young and competitive teams to compete in the Campeonato Paranaense. In winning the 2018-2019-2020 state championship, the team of red-black aspirants played in more than half of the competition.

References in the current Athletic main team, athletes such as goalkeeper Santos, defender José Ivaldo and defensive midfielder Christian have already defended CAP aspirants in the competition and have already won the State Championship.

Speaking of conquest, Rubro-Negro was the last club in the capital to lift the cup. In the entire history of the competition, 26 titles are red-black.

2022 from Paraná

The 2022 Campeonato Paranaense will be played by 12 teams, who will face each other in a single round in the first phase. After 11 rounds, the top eight finishers qualify for the quarterfinals. From there until the title decision, the games are eliminatory.

The two teams that reach the decision of Paranaense 2022 will play a total of 17 games. The final match of the State is scheduled for April 3.

First rounds of the 2022 Campeonato Paranaense

Round 01

Saturday, January 22

16:00: Coritiba vs Cianorte

19h00: FC Cascavel vs Rio Branco

Sunday, January 23

11h00: Sao Joseense vs Azuriz FC

16:00: Athletico Paranaense x Paraná Clube

16:00: Londrina vs Maringá FC

19:00: Worker x Union Beltrão

Round 02

Wednesday, January 26

19h00: FC Cascavel vs União Beltrão

19h00: Paraná Clube x Azuriz FC

21:30: Maringá FC x Athletico Paranaense

21:30: Londrina vs Sao Joseense

Thursday, January 27th

7pm: Cianorte vs Rio Branco

21:30: Worker x Coritiba

Round 03

Sunday, January 30th

16:00: Athletico Paranaense x Sao Joseense

16h00: Cianorte vs FC Cascavel

16h00: Azuriz FC vs Londrina

16:00: União Beltrão x Coritiba

16:00: Maringá FC vs Paraná Clube

16:00: Rio Branco x Worker

