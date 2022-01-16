Atlético-MG’s third reinforcement for the season, defender Diego Godín arrives in Belo Horizonte | athletic-mg

“Faraón” is in Belo Horizonte. Uruguayan defender Diego Godín landed at the International Airport, in Confins, in the Metropolitan Region of the Minas Gerais capital, on Saturday night.

The player is Atlético-MG’s third reinforcement for the season. Before him, Galo had announced the hiring of strikers Ademir and Fábio Gomes.

Diego Godín arrives in Belo Horizonte to perform for Atlético-MG — Photo: Laura Rezende

The defender arrives to supply the departure of Paraguayan Junior Alonso, who was sold to Krasnodar, from Russia. A deal that earned 8.2 million dollars – around R$ 46.7 million – for Galo. At the back, Atlético also has Igor Rabello, Nathan Silva, Réver and Micael.

– A new challenge, new emotions. Very eager to learn and keep learning. It’s been a lot of years playing in South America, but not specifically in Brazilian football. A lot of desire and a lot of ambition to give the best for the club – said Godín on landing in Confins.

The Uruguayan left Italy’s Cagliari after being publicly criticized by the club’s director of football over the team’s defeat in the national championship. Godín, captain of the Uruguayan national team, will turn 36 next month.