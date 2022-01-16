Attacks tested by Corinthians in training would be the youngest in Srie A

At least in coach Sylvinho’s first draft for the 2022 season, Corinthians has one of the youngest attacks in the Brazilian Serie A. Following the combinations made by the coach, both trios formed in Friday’s training would have an average age lower than the holder of all the other members of Serie A.

The starting team selected at work had Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Lucas Piton; Gabriel, Paulinho and Giuliano; Gabriel Pereira, Roger Guedes and Guilherme Mantuan, while the reserves stayed with Matheus Donelli, João Pedro, Raul Gustavo, Bruno Melo and Fábio Santos; Xavier, Cantillo and Du Queiroz; Mosquito, Luan and Adson.

After the first moment with the teams above, Sylvinho made three changes to the team. Therefore, the starting lineup became: Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Paulinho and Giuliano; Mosquito, Roger Guedes and Mantuan.

That is, both trios had Róger Guedes and Gustabo Mantuan, with Gabriel Pereira and Gustavo Mosquito taking turns. In the first, the average age is 21.6 years old, while in the second, it is 23 years old.

Compared to the attacking trios most commonly used as a starter in Serie A, none come close to having such a low average. It is worth remembering that, probably, both Willian (33) and Jô (34) should gain space during the season, raising this average.

But, even when occasionally used trios are added, Corinthians are still the youngest. The only one that comes close to the former is one used four times by Red Bull Bragantino, with Cuello, Arthur and Hurtado averaging 22 years old.

After that, Fluminense with Luiz Henrique (21), Caio Paulista (23) and Arias (24), who played together on three occasions, appears among the youngest. Closely followed by the second Corinthians trio, with Mosquito.

Youngest trios in Serie A*

Gabriel Pereira (20), Róger Guedes (25) and Mantuan (20) = mean age of 21.6 years Red Bull Bragantino: Cuello (21), Arthur (24) and Hurtado (21) = average age of 22 Fluminense: Luiz Henrique (21), Caio Paulista (23) and Arias (24) = mean age of 22.6 years Gustavo Mosquito (24), Róger Guedes (25) and Mantuan (20) = average age of 23

* Trios used by Sylvinho in training compared to trios used during the last Brazilian Serie A in at least one match as a starter

