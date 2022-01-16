attractive dividends and beautiful opportunities

Properties

Amidst all the turmoil of 2021, the real estate funds of the stock market resisted and grew throughout the year. The investor base increased by 32% compared to 2020, with the addition of 300,000 new CPFs compared to January 2021.

It is worth noting that most of these new investors are individuals. Of the total of 1.546 million shareholders of real estate funds at B3 (B3SA3), 1.54 million of them are PFs. In a year when interest rates rose from 2% to 9% and fixed income yields soared, only even more attractive dividends could move these investors.

That’s what real estate funds delivered last year — and should deliver in 2022, with robust dividends and good opportunities.

THE dividend yield – indicator that measures the return on assets from the payment of dividends – of all FIIs segments was high in 2021. The most ‘darling’ sector of the pandemic, logistics, delivered 8.43% of dividend yield in the year.

The most traded segment in 2021, from real estate receivables, also delivered the most: 12.32%, driven by gains in fixed income securities that make up the portfolios.

Segment Annualized Dividend Yield receivables 12.32% hybrids 9.79% Funds of Funds 9.35% Logistics 8.43% Corporate Slabs 7.36% malls 7.05% Source: Santander

In addition, the director of real estate funds at HSI, Felipe Gaiad, points out the offer of new products and issuance of quotas, mainly of paper funds, as attractive for investors in 2021.

In all, the FIIs raised BRL 47.4 billion in 2021, renewing the record of BRL 35.5 billion recorded in 2019. Data are from the Hedge Top FoF 3 (HFOF11), a real estate fund that monitors the segment’s offerings on a monthly basis.

According to the FoF, paper funds accounted for 43% of the funds raised, followed by logistics funds, with a 12% share.

Real estate funds in the real world vs.

But not all is rosy in the world of real estate funds. Although the numbers point to growth and strong returns, on the stock market the shares of FIIs do not convey this message.

THE net worth funds is at record levels (R$ 158 billion in November), but the market value does not follow this reality (R$ 128 billion). The shares of FIIs are discounted up to 30% of the equity value of their funds.

In theory, the price of real estate funds should follow the pricing variables of the sector: how much is the square footage of the land, built area, location, lease period, among other parameters that indicate the price of a property.

But, as FIIs are listed on the stock exchange and exposed to market variations, many investors adopt other analyzes (or none at all). Just like company shares, real estate funds ended up reflecting the political-fiscal turmoil in the country in 2021.

“Many investors still do not understand how the stock market works and this is what has been causing this discrepancy in values. They see prices falling and despair. They put the papers up for sale for fear of losing the money,” he says. Marcos Correa, an FII specialist at Suno Research.

Gaiad, from HSI, uses a practical example to illustrate the error of this behavior: “When a person buys an apartment, he knows the value of the property and will not sell it at a discount because the Selic rate is in double digits. In this scenario, everyone understands that interest will fall and the apartment will remain in the same price range or even appreciate after a while.”

However, amid the noise of the political scenario and the context of the Brazilian economy, the inexperience of many novice investors ends up speaking louder and scares away purchases.

Institutional over there, PF over here

The growth of the funds’ net worth in 2021 versus the market value is evidence of this reality in numbers.

Fernando Gadelho, director of FIIs at HSI, says that, between October and November, the real estate fund market underwent a curious movement. While individual investors put their money into paper funds, institutional investors bought brick funds.

This shows a bit of the trend according to Gadelho. You paper backgrounds they are the ones that are paying the highest income in recent months, but they are also the ones that have the lowest or no discount in relation to the book value.

On the other hand, the brick backgrounds are seen as the opportunity of the moment by the institutional investors. As they have a discounted share price, it is possible to buy the shares for less and wait for the appreciation in the medium and long term.

“Real estate investment should be very long-term, if not perpetual. It is not a time of high interest rates to control inflation that should determine the purchase of assets”, says Gaiad.

The real scenario of real estate market is positive, according to Corrêa, from Suno Research. The funds continue to pay the same, if not more, earnings. Vacancy rates in the main sectors (offices, logistics and shopping malls) are within normal limits. And now, at the beginning of the year, rents will be readjusted, which could result in more income.

Emotional up to date, income in hand

Warren Buffet says that “the market is a machine that transfers money from the impatient to the patient”. And to be among the patients it is necessary to have financial education, adds Corrêa.

“It is important to understand what you invest in, what the fundamentals of that product are and, above all, to have emotional control when looking at market variations. Everything fluctuates, it’s part of the capital market, but you have to focus on the reason for that initial investment”, recalls the specialist from Suno Research.

You HSI directors highlight the differences between analyzes and investment profiles that each individual may have and recognize the complex nature of real estate funds.

“FIIs are differentiated assets. Paper funds invest in fixed income, but are products of variable income. Real estate is long-term and conservative investments, but FIIs are variable income. This understanding is not so simple”, recalls Gadelho.

But both executives, who are fund managers real estate companies, claim that a lot has improved and changed so far. “Management reports today are very different from the old ones. And this is a change to cover these new investors, offering more transparency and also clarity for information”, points out Gadelho.

As it is a growing market, Gaiad signals that there will always be new investors in the learning process. For him, the important thing is that people invest according to their analysis and objectives and not by external indications and other people’s opinions.

“That practice of investing happens a lot because a friend indicated it, that other person said it, an influencer recommended it, but investment is not an opinion. What works for A may not work for B. Everyone needs to understand what makes sense for them, look at the different products and identify what fits their profile”, he observes.

Invest carefully in real estate funds

Before any investment in shares or real estate funds It is important to emphasize that paying off debts and making an emergency reserve should always be the priority. Analysts at Suno Research always emphasize that it is necessary to save money before investing, and never go into debt to invest or invest in debt. This article is not investment advice.