Australian Open opponent says he will avenge Serbia

Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic said he will avenge his compatriot Novak Djokovic, who was deported from Australia today after a defeat in court. The two tennis players were going to face each other in the first round of the Australian Open, but the world number one was judged on Sunday (16) and saw the Australian justice reject the appeal of his defense and maintain the suspension of the visa to enter the country.

“The bitter drink was taken without the tournament even starting. I can’t even imagine how Novak feels, what he’s been through in the last ten days. I was really looking forward to having the opportunity to open this year’s tournament with the No. world on Rod Laver Arena center court. Unfortunately, what I’ve been thinking over the past seven days from the moment the draw was made until now doesn’t make sense,” he posted on Instagram.

“Our small Serbian team here in Melbourne is outraged and disappointed, and I think now we need to make additional efforts and somehow avenge our best representative, who cannot be here. will prevent you from creating a historic success. We are all with you,” he added.

With Djokovic out of the Australian Open, Kecmanovic’s new opponent will be Italian Salvatore Caruso (150th in the world), defeated in the tournament’s qualifiers, but who won a spot in the main draw due to the absence of the world ranking leader.

Caruso also spoke on Instagram, but avoided getting into controversy over the case.

“I’m happy and proud to play and compete in one of the most important tournaments in the world. I understand Novak’s frustration at not being able to participate and I hope he gets back to doing what he loves soon. I know the details and I don’t think it’s right to evaluate”, wrote the Italian.

“The media repercussion of what happened and my entry into the main draw in his place is great and tends to take away energy, energy that I want to conserve and use in the match tomorrow. Thank you for your support”, he added.

understand the case

Djokovic entered Australia on January 5, unvaccinated, filed a medical exemption and claimed he tested positive for Covid-19 on December 16. Upon landing at the airport, he was stopped by the customs police for not presenting all the documents necessary to justify entry into Australian territory.

In this way, the tennis player spent the night separated from his team in a room at Melbourne airport and was later taken to a hotel, where he was confined. Djokovic had his visa initially canceled for posing a risk to public health, but he went to court and won the right to enter the country.

Last Friday (14), the Minister of Immigration, Citizenship, Immigrant Services and Multicultural Relations of Australia, Alex Hawke, used his personal power to cancel the tennis player’s visa again. Djokovic’s defense then filed an appeal so he could remain in the country and play in the Australian Open, but lost in court. After the hearing, the Serb was deported and took a flight from Melbourne Airport to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.