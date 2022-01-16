Austria will become the first country in Europe to have mandatory vaccination against Covid-19 | World

Austria will become, in February, the first country in Europe to oblige citizens to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said those who refuse to be immunized will be subject to hefty fines.

In a press conference, the head of the Conservative Government – who runs the country in a coalition with ecologists – said that the measure, for those over 18, will come into force at the beginning of next month. “It is a sensitive project, but in accordance with the Constitution,” said the chancellor.

The government foresees “an adaptation phase” so that the unvaccinated will have the possibility to change their mind until “mid-March”, explained the conservative. After this period, there will be supervision of the application of the future law. He added that those who are not up to date will be in a situation of “crime, subject to financial sanctions” ranging from 600 to 3,600 euros (R$3,790 to R$22,750), in cases of recidivism.

The issue divides Austrian society – 78.5% of the population has already completed the vaccination, a rate considered low, compared to other western countries. Throughout the week, heated debates took place in Parliament around the bill.

On Saturday (15), 27,000 people returned to the streets of Vienna and other cities to protest against the measure, accused of violating individual freedoms. The protests have the support of the extreme right, but the Social Democrat and Liberal parties, in addition to the Greens, support Nehammer’s initiative.

The government argues that the measure is necessary to combat the overcrowding of hospitals and for the country to reach 90% immunization of the population against the coronavirus – an index from which collective immunity is achieved, according to the advice of experts who guide the Executive. . Exceptions are provided for pregnant women, if they so wish, and people who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons, upon proof.

Compulsory vaccination is rare in the world, but it advances in a veiled way Little by little, mandatory vaccination spreads in European countries, in a more or less veiled way. Certain professional categories, such as those linked to health and with high contact with the public, were already largely subject to proof of immunization for a longer time.

Now, France must definitively adopt this Sunday (16) the transformation of the current health passport – for which a negative and recent PCR test is sufficient – into a vaccine passport, in which a complete immunization schedule will be required. The bill was definitively approved by the Assembly of Deputies and will be voted on this afternoon by the Senate.

In Germany, a project similar to the Austrian one is defended by the new Social Democrat chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is expected to present the text to Parliament by the end of the month.