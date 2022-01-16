average price increases by 12% in the foreign market

The average price of Brazilian beef recorded an appreciation of 12.9% in the international market in 2021 compared to 2020, from US$ 3,346.93 per ton (thousand/t) to US$ 3,777.90 per ton. The increase guaranteed a positive balance in exports from Mato Grosso, since the volume of meat shipped last year was 9.5% lower than in 2020. The analysis is from the Mato Grosso Meat Institute (Imac).

According to a survey by the entity, in 2021, Mato Grosso sold 368,700 tons of beef and handled the equivalent of US$ 1.782 billion. In 2020, the volume of meat exported was 407.6 thousand tons and the revenue was US$ 1.685 billion.

Among the reasons for the reduction in the volume of meat exported, the director of operations at Imac, Bruno de Jesus Andrade, points to the lower supply of animals and the temporary departure of China from the market as the main factors for the fall.

“Demand in 2021 was heated, if China had not been out of the market for 100 days, Mato Grosso would probably have recorded a record not only in revenue, but also in volume of meat exported”, says Bruno Andrade.

China remained in the lead among the main destinations for beef from Mato Grosso, with purchases of 155.4 thousand tons, which represented revenue of US$ 823.1 million, 46% of the total exported by the state. Then, Chile appears with the purchase of 29.2 thousand tons and US$ 145.3 million, occupying the place that was from Hong Kong in 2020. The Asian island was in third place in 2021, even buying a greater volume, 38 3 thousand tons, but with a lower value, US$ 145.1 million in total.

“It is interesting to observe the added value of the merchandise in the ranking of the main buyers. While Hong Kong pays around US$ 3,800 per ton, we have Italy that pays US$ 7,000 per ton. Brazil needs to work to diversify destinations, but also to open a market that pays better, as is the case in Japan, for example,” says Imac director Bruno de Jesus Andrade.

Another example cited by the director of the entity is the difference in price paid for chilled meat and frozen meat by Germany. According to the Imac survey, Germany paid 37% more per ton of frozen meat exported by Mato Grosso than Hong Kong, with the European country paying US$ 6,172.23, while the Asian country paid US$ 4,502.78 per tonne.

When analyzing the proportion of price paid for chilled meat, the difference is even greater, reaching 65%. While Germany paid US$8,363.67 per ton of chilled meat, Hong Kong paid US$5,078.34 per ton. “In this sense, it is therefore important to diversify the market and send the product that can generate greater profitability to each destination”, highlights Bruno Andrade.