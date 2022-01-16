Avoid the flu with these tips to boost immunity!

The new year 2022 arrived bringing with it the increase in the numbers of flu cases across the country, still under the Covid-19 pandemic. However, one way to not be adrift of the two diseases is to use tips to boost immunity, that is, preparing your body to face the virus.

And this can and should be done through vaccination, and also through everyday habits, responsible for strengthening our immunity. Check out the tips to increase immunity!

Tips to boost immunity

Nowadays, with such a busy and exhausting routine, with so many tasks, people are decreasing their sleep rhythm, which is very harmful. That’s because, during sleep, cytokine is released, a substance of extreme importance for our health and immunity.

Everyone knows that eating well is very important to prevent diseases, especially viral ones like the flu.

So, there is no way your body can cope with a cold without you being well fed on a diet based on fruits, vegetables and seeds.

In the same way that food is the basis of everything, drinking plenty of water is one of the secrets of good immunity.

Since, water is essential to eliminate any and all toxins that are present in the body, and it is essential for the respiratory system.

Alcohol and cigarettes don’t work!

Despite trying to deconstruct the harmful effects of alcohol and cigarettes on our body, the use of these substances does not help at all. On the contrary, it damages a lot, especially the immune system, which will be depressed and affected by this consumption.

Summer is here and it’s not to stay at home hiding from the light, huh! Our main source of vitamin D is the sun, and we need to take advantage of it. With vitamin D stock in days, the risk of flu is much lower.

Probably the hardest tip. But stress needs to be avoided at all costs, it is so harmful. Not to mention that it will actually affect our immune system and make us susceptible to viruses.

Take care of ambient humidity

Our environment should be neither too humid nor too dry. The excess of both extremes will harm our health. And to help you in this mission, an air humidifier can be crucial to take care of immunity.

In summary, the more you take care of immunity with simple and daily care, the better it will be when preventing the flu.