Azul obtains authorization and will fly with fewer flight attendants on board the aircraft





Given the high number of sick leave among its crew, Azul Linhas Aéreas has taken measures that go beyond flight cancellations. Recently, the company announced the hiring of temporary flight attendants and, last week, it obtained authorization from ANAC to operate aircraft with fewer flight attendants.

Permission from the regulatory agency came through ordinance 6,955, of January 12, 2022 and published in the Official Gazette of the following day. In the document, the agency highlights “the recent and still growing outbreak of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus in Brazil and its respective impacts on the availability of crew members to conduct scheduled scheduled flights” to approve Azul to operate with a reduced team.

To operate with a reduced crew, Azul will have to comply with established conditions and premises, such as, for example, flying with a smaller number of passengers. Currently, regulations require that there be one flight attendant for every 50 passengers on the aircraft.

In addition, the company must inform the ANAC, every 15 days, of the list of flights on which there was a reduction in the number of flight attendants, informing the date, aircraft registration, flight number and take-off time.

The authorization is valid until March 13, 2022.



