backstage of the negotiation of Palmeiras by Alario

Palmeiras tried in every way to get Lucas Alário out of Bayer Leverkusen, even offering one million euros for the player’s loan and the German club proved unyielding in the release.

With optimism in the negotiations, Palmeiras and Alario settled backstage the salary bases of a possible transfer, which ended up not leaving because of Leverkusen’s high request to release the Argentine.

“They didn’t want to sell the player. The impression is that they are waiting for the European window and are just probing the market. The issue was not financial”, said a person close to the negotiation to the UOL Esporte portal.

Great operation by Alario

President Leila Pereira was at the forefront of negotiations with the Germans and Lucas Alario’s businessman, Pedro Aldave, however, all efforts ended up being useless in the demands of Leverkusen.

Leila and the Palmeiras leadership presented the details of the negotiation to Abel Ferreira, who showed understanding about the failure in the negotiations. Palmeiras now leaves for more names, all with the seal of the Portuguese coach.

