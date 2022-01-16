Bank releases account opening via WhatsApp; see how to do

On the 13th, the Itaú Unibanco announced a new service to make it easier to open accounts remotely. Interested parties may open a current account through the Whatsapp.

According to the company, the intention is to make the account opening process less bureaucratic, noting that only last year 60% of new account holders started their relationship with the institution through virtual means.

See also: WhatsApp 2022: See how to create animated and stable stickers

So far, the option is only available to public servants in the state of Minas Gerais, but the bank says it will soon be expanded. It is worth mentioning that the new medium does not interfere with the option of opening an account in person.

“The novelty also complements the service in the branch network, which continues to offer close support to people who are not familiar with the digital environment or who choose to carry out the procedure in person”, says Flavio Iglesias, director of Individual Products at Itaú Unibanco.

According to the institution, public servants from MG were chosen for the initial phase due to the recent partnership with the state government. In practice, just send a message to the official number of Itaú on Whatsapp asking for opening.

Itaú ensures protection of requests via WhatsApp

Currently, Itaú already uses the Whatsapp for customer service. Through the tool it is possible to check the account balance, card limit, request a duplicate credit card and real estate financing slip. The institution also offers debt renegotiation by messenger.

Although all procedures performed by the Whatsapp are very practical, scammers are on the lookout to carry out new scams. In this sense, the bank informs that the operations are quite safe. All are made “through exclusive Itaú numbers and operationalized through an internally developed platform”, explains Itaú.