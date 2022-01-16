Barbara, from BBB22, has already confronted Jair Bolsonaro; watch | BBB22

When I didn’t even think I’d be in Big Brother Brazil, BBB22’s “popcorn” participant, Bárbara Heck, has already put President Jair Bolsonaro “against the wall”. Netizens rescued an old video, in which the model was in the audience of a program presented by Matheus Mazzafera, and her question to the politician caught the attention of netizens.

“You recently made a statement about African refugees here in Brazil that they would be the scum of the world. A large part of the Brazilian people is of European descent, what do you think is the difference between the immigrants of that time and the immigrants of now?”, asked Barbara at the time. “We cannot accept anyone who wants to… he started.

“The issue, for example, of the Haitians, there is no sanitary control. You to travel to any country out there, you take a series of vaccines there. As you can see, Haitians are living on a family allowance in São Paulo. Do we have more to spend? With the unemployment that is there, 3 thousand fired a day in our country. Brazil with a deficit in trade balances, our industry is increasingly skating backwards”, he said.

“Do we have to serve more people here, causing us more problems? Is that what we want?”, evaluated Bolsonaro, who at the time was a federal deputy. The president was in office for seven terms between 1991 and 2018. “But wouldn’t they be good? But are you in favor of an immigrant?”, asked Bárbara. “Not in a discriminatory way,” he said. “Because you are in favor of capitalism” fired the new sister of BBB22.

Still on the program, was the ex-BBB Daniel, who participated in the BBB20 and who also asked a question for the current president. Still on the show, Barbara appeared slapping Tadeu Lenhardt, twin brother of Marcela McGowan’s ex-affair. If Barbara is the same as she was on this show I was watching, she’s going to be terrible. That’s just a short fuse”, commented one internet user.

Video: