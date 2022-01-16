Barbara, from BBB22, put Bolsonaro against the wall in debate; Look

Bárbara Heck, confirmed this Friday (1/14) as one of the participants of BBB22’s Pipoca, had a video of her unearthed, in which she makes President Jair Bolsonaro stutter in a debate on Rede TV!.

The images were recorded in 2016, at Chega Mais, at the time when Bolsonaro held the position of federal deputy and had already declared his intention to run for the presidency of the Republic. At the time, Bárbara asked him about a declaration against immigrants in Brazil.

“Recently, you made a statement about African refugees here in Brazil, that they would be the ‘scum of the world’. So, a good part of the Brazilian people is of European descent. What do you think is the difference between the immigrants of that time and the immigrants of now?”, Bárbara fired.

When trying to answer, Bolsonaro curled up and even stuttered. “We cannot accept anyone who wants to.[gaguejou]… that anyone who wants to enter here, enter. The question, for example, of the Haitians. There is no health control whatsoever. You, to travel to any country out there, you take a series of vaccines. Haitians are living on Bolsa Família in São Paulo,” he said.

no people, but wait, barbara (bbb22), daniel (bbb20), his twin brother, matheus mazzafera and bolsonaro in the same video. WHAT HAPPENED? pic.twitter.com/XCqs5Wq9BQ — paiva in #bbb22 (@paiva) January 15, 2022

BBB fans had fun with the video and Marcela won the sympathy of critics of the politician. “She made Bozo stutter,” said one netizen. “What a random ride”, commented another. A third remarked: “She framed him”.

