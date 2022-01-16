Barcelona scout goes to Copinha and observes Endrick closely, says newspaper

Highlight of Copinha with Palmeiras, Endrick has been observed by Barcelona

Highlight of Copinha with Palmeiras, Endrick has been observed by Barcelona

In this Sao Paulo Junior Football Cup, one of the names that most attracts the attention of the fans is, without a doubt, Endrick, a 15-year-old young forward from palm trees. And the player’s performances are already drawing attention in Europe.

according to the diary sport, from Catalonia, the barcelona already sent scouts to closely observe the alviverde jewel and try, perhaps, to recruit him to their team.

Responsible for the team’s scout in South America, José Manuel Barla was present at Alviverde’s match this Saturday (15th) to see the athlete. Palmeiras won the Atlético-GO and advanced to the octaves.

Recovered from COVID-19, Endrick was once again listed in a match after being absent during the week, including in professional team training, where he was working with the rest of the squad.

In the match, the youngster started on the bench to be saved for the rest of the tournament, entering the second stage. In his first touch, he ended up forcing the penalty that yielded the third goal of the duel.

