BBB 22 participant, Olympic athlete Paulo André may lose athlete scholarship; understand | Sport



Paulo André, Olympic athlete and BBB 22 participant – Disclosure/Globo

Paulo André, Olympic athlete and BBB 22 participantDisclosure / Globe

Published 01/15/2022 15:35

Rio – Olympic athlete Paulo André Camilo, 23, accepted Globo’s invitation to participate in the reality show ‘Big Brother Brasil 22’. The decision forces the sprinter to take a break from his career and could have financial implications. According to the newspaper ‘A Gazeta’, the runner may lose the athlete’s scholarship, financial aid that he receives from the government in the amount of R$ 2 thousand for his support during his career.

The athlete from São Paulo is based in Espirito Santo and receives financial assistance through the Secretary of Sports and Leisure of Espirito Santo (Sesport). In addition, he is a professional for the Pinheiros club, from São Paulo and sponsored by Nike. If he wins the reality show, he can pocket R$ 1.5 million. In addition, with exposure, the athlete can earn from advertising actions in the same way as digital influencers do.

“The 2021 notice of Bolsa Atleta is the first that includes the athlete Paulo André Camilo with the financial benefit. With the athlete’s entry into the BBB, Sesport will evaluate, together with the State Attorney General (PGE), what measures will be taken It is worth remembering that the public notice provides for three types of penalty: warning, suspension and cancellation of the benefit”, says the statement from Sesport.

The loss may be due to the time that Paulo André is without training and competing, as foreseen in the public notice for the benefit. If he stays on the program until the end, the sprinter can be out of his duties until May. In article 14, which talks about warning, suspension or cancellation, item 5, in letter D, contains the caveat:

“Failing to train or missing official competitions in which he must participate without just cause.”