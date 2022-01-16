BBB 22’s ‘Pipocas’ already gained more than 4.5 million followers before the premiere; see profiles – GQ

+



Vinicius – Participant of BBB22 (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

If each new follower of Vinicius from Ceará, a 23-year-old law graduate, commits to giving R$1, he will already have more money in his account than the BBB 22, a program in which he begins to participate this Monday (17).

The new BBB was already working as a digital influencer. According to the Crowdtangle platform, Vinicius had 42,618 followers on Wednesday (12), which put him in the category of micro-influencer, a profile with less than 100,000 followers who manages to live off the internet by talking to a specific niche of people. The definition was taken from the interview with Vinícius Machado, CEO of the Creators Brasil platform, for the GQ Brazil in November.

Less than 48 hours after being announced, he already has 1.9 million followers — and it’s not unlikely that he’s already reached 2 million minutes after the publication of this text, given the pace of growth. Now, therefore, he will have a powerful profile waiting for him, capable of making him a great digital influencer, with potential for partnerships and advertisements – depending, of course, on how he participates in the game.

The growth of more than 1.8 million followers of Vinicius is not an isolated phenomenon. In all, the ten participants of “Pipoca”, the now ex-anonymous, have already gained more than 4.5 million followers in total. After the Ceará native, the second one that saw its numbers grow the most is the model Eslovênia Marques. She, who already had a significant 58,900 on the 12th, now has 850,000 profiles following her.

First to be announced, the doctor from Goiás, Laís Caldas, is the closest to the two, with 443,000 new followers, going from 16,200 to 460,000 profiles. The rest of the growth is more fractional and revolves around 200,000 to 400,000 new followers. Below this level, only the participants Eliezer, Natalia and Lucas. Important to note: The numbers were last verified at 2:00 am on Sunday, January 16th.

The top one goes up…

A lot of people may not understand what makes one of the biggest digital influencers in Brazil, Jade Picon, join Big Brother Brazil. However, the numbers of the 20-year-old from São Paulo on social networks can give an indication.

In the three days of monitored variation, Jade gained more than 780,000 new followers, a group that has joined more than a dozen million, leading her to the current 14.5 million profiles following her on Instagram. Before being announced for the BBB, it took her three months to get a similar lift – considering, of course, that the fact that she was listed for the reality show was already having an effect.

Alone, Jade accounts for a third of the 2.4 million followers that Camarote members gained. After her, Maria, the one-name actress who went from the 9 o’clock soap to the confinement, with 276 thousand new followers, an addition that took her to 1.4 million profiles.

Camarote includes people who come from more socially visible segments, but who were not yet so well known to the general public, such as athletes and artists with a more alternative profile. As already happened in heavy, the largest proportional growth among the famous are in this group.

Olympic athlete Paulo André Camilo saw his followers increase by 252% in the monitored period. He, who had 78,000 followers, is now followed on Instagram by 275,000 people. It’s the smallest number in the Camarote, but it’s much more than he had before.

In the same vein, actress and singer Linn da Quebrada, the second transgender person to participate in Big Brother Brazil. Linn’s followers grew by 78%, from 326,000 to 580,000.

On the other hand, the very famous and long speculated names for the BBB had little result in the area of ​​follow. By the end of this first monitoring, which, as we mentioned, last checked at 2 am on Sunday (16), actor Arthur Aguiar had gained just over 100,000 followers, which was around 1% of his previous base.

The same was true for surfer Pedro Scooby, actor and singer Tiago Abravanel and country singer Naiara Azevedo, names that have been part of the popular imagination for a long time. For these, “just” being in the BBB will not be enough, they will need to show on the field what they came to, if they want to make the numbers grow even more.

