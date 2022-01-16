BBB22: Marília Mendonça’s brother says he will do everything to get Naiara Azevedo out of reality

After confirmation of the sertaneja Naiara Azevedo in the cast of “BBB22“, the brother of Marília Mendonça, João Gustavo, shot on his Twitter profile against the singer, who should release a song with Marília while she will be confined to reality.

First, João Gustavo commented on the news of the release of the duet, mocking the choice to release it during the program: “Congratulations, Naiara. That I already knew, you never deceived anyone,” he wrote.

In the sequence, he says that everyone knew that the sertaneja would enter the “BBB” to promote herself and that he will not take his sister’s name out of his mouth. And he said he will do everything to eliminate the sister.

“Everyone already knew that you would enter the BBB to promote yourself, and I know that you will not take my sister’s name out of your mouth, so I will do everything so that you don’t stay inside this house”, said João Gustavo.

Everyone already knew that you would enter the bbb to promote yourself, and I know you won’t take my sister’s name out of your mouth, so I’ll do everything so you don’t stay inside this house 👍🏻 — EX BBB WHO DIDN’T EVEN ENTER THE BBB (@jgdiasgo_joao) January 15, 2022

João Gustavo, who is also a singer, said he will not accept that anyone wins over the name of Marília Mendonça, who died last November after a plane crash in Minas Gerais.

I won’t accept no people, no one will win over her no — EX BBB WHO DIDN’T EVEN ENTER THE BBB (@jgdiasgo_joao) January 15, 2022

