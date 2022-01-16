BBB22: Rafa Kalimann gets scolded live from the direction

Knowing how to deal with the art of improvisation is one of the great needs to do well on television. Getting used to the steering wheel talking into your ear during a show is another. Then Rafa Kalimann had to face this tight skirt in the “Big Day Marathon”, broadcast live on Globoplay.

Rafa, Rhudson Victor and Ana Clara Lima they remembered the routine of RedeBBB’s presentation, which takes place from Monday to Friday, on Globoplay. Upon confirming your participation, the formerBBB20 reminded that he will be live every Tuesday for the chat with the eliminated.

It turns out that this dynamic only debuts on the following Tuesday, January 26th, when the participants actually start to leave the house, after eight days of confinement. She corrected the information, which might not have been clear to the public, after a message from the director.

“We start even after the first wall. I’ll be here to chat with the eliminated every Tuesday. So, only when they start to leave the house”, he pointed out. “The management reminded me of this here, which is only next week”, he emphasized.

“Rede BBB” airs during Big Brother Brasil week, right after the live program ends. Ana Clara and Rhudson Victor run the program during the week, but the scenario is for Rodolffo’s ex-girlfriend to talk to the eliminated ones. Indeed, the two lived a comical scene during the marathon.

THRILLED

During a live on Globo’s streaming platform, Rafa Kalimann told a little more about participating in the program. After a year away, she returns, but as part of the cast that works on the attraction. The participant told Rhudson Victor and Ana Clara that she is grateful for the invitation of cute.

I’m very happy. I love BBB, I consume it and live it from the outside. The feeling is back home, of belonging to this place. That’s why I accepted the invitation to participate in the #RedeBBB. Thank you for having me”.

Rafa faced several criticisms after her name was released as a presenter of a board within the BBB22. The comments became so heavy that she even gained support from Ana Clara. The third placed at BBB18 came out in defense of her colleague and swore to respond to criticism.

