BBB22: Vinicius conquers 1.5 million followers and beats Juliette’s record!

THE “BBB22” hasn’t started yet, but it looks like the audience already has their favorite participant: Vinicius Fernandes. At 23 years old, Vini calls himself “low income influencer” and managed to win many admirers after his casting on the show. The boy already has 1.5 million followers on Instagram, breaking the record for Juliette at the “BBB21“.

READ MORE:

Until the moment, vincius is already a member of the team Popcorn with the most followers. When it was announced, its profile was accompanied by 42 thousand people. Now the number is 1.5 million. behind him are Slovenia (795 thousand), Barbara Heck (445 thousand), Laís Caldas (456 thousand) and Jessilane Alves (338 thousand).

In addition, the Ceará native has also surpassed some of the team’s brothers Cabin, like Douglas Silva, Maria and Linn da Quebrada. Currently, Jade Picon is the most followed famous, with a total of 14.4 million – a number that also increased after the announcement of its participation in the “BBB22“.

It is worth remembering that, inBBB21“, Juliette Freire was the great phenomenon of the season and left the reality with more than 20 million followers. However, she only reached 1 million in day January 30, five days after the premiere of the program. In other words, Vinicius has already managed to break this record.

“BBB22” debuts on January 17th with lots of news!

we know that Thaddeus Schmidt assumes the role of presenter, Dani Pepperoni replaces Rafael Portugal in “CAT BBB”, Paulo Vieira premieres the painting “Big Therapy” and Ana Clara and Bruno de Luca will command “BBB – A Eliminação”, at Multishow.

In addition, the most watched house in Brazil promises changes! With an aesthetic traces of the 1970s, 80s and 90s — lots of colors, scattered neons and lots of plaid — the decoration guarantees an “affective affective journey of a style that marked an era”. The arrival of a second floor is also speculated…

keep an eye on the POPline so you don’t miss a thing, we’ll cover the reality show completely and you won’t want to miss it!

Did you like this article? Click here to read more Oh My God! by POPline. It has lists, trivia, virals, celebs, k-pop, reality shows and much more about pop culture!