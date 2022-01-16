Be aware of pain symptoms – Health

“Most of the patients I receive are referred by other doctors, who, despite having cured their diseases, were not successful in healing their pain. I even treated patients who, even with amputated limbs, continued to feel the same pain. who previously punished them” Geraldo Eugênio Richard Carvalhaes, director of the Pain Clinic At least 30% of the world’s population suffers from chronic pain, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO). In Brazil, this means that almost 70 million people live with some prolonged or permanent discomfort. These numbers tend to increase, as the Ministry of Health predicts that, in 2030, the number of elderly people in Brazil will exceed the total number of people up to 14 years of age.

Pain has the important function of indicating when something is wrong and needs to be treated. However, some professionals with a more holistic view on the subject believe that, when considering the emotions and life habits of patients, it is possible to obtain a more complete treatment and better results. This is the case of anesthesiologist Geraldo Eugênio Richard Carvalhaes, director of Clínica de Dor and one of the pioneers in this type of treatment in Brazil, with more than four decades dedicated to making pain stop and bringing back the quality of life of thousands of people. .

“It is the pain that tells us when something is not right in our body and that it needs to be taken care of, but many other factors are involved. Therefore, it is not always enough to treat the symptom. It is necessary to seek the cause, which is not always only physical, but can also be emotional. Most of the patients I receive are referred by other doctors, who, despite having cured their illnesses, were not successful in curing their pain. I even treated patients who, even with amputated limbs, continued to feel the same pains that punished them previously”, explains Carvalhaes.

Mental illnesses have grown worldwide and are already among the main causes of disability in the 21st century. Many doctors do not take these factors into account in consultations and end up giving incomplete or even mistaken diagnoses. “In millennial China, they already said that there are no diseases, but sick people. Therefore, we need to know the person behind our patient’s pain, talk to them, know their problems, afflictions, routines, addictions, food, and not just ask for tests and prescribe medication”, completes the doctor.

The list of painful diseases is quite extensive and includes migraine, herniated discs, headaches in general, low back pain, neuritis, osteoporosis, terminally ill patients, polyneuropathies, cancer pain, ulcers, herpes, musculoskeletal pain and even depression pain, among others. other ailments that tend to get worse with age. The pandemic also helped to increase chronic pain, due to sequelae in cured patients and changes in habits during quarantine, such as poor posture at home office, interruption of physical activities and emotional factors such as anxiety and depression. .

A promising medical approach adopted by the professional is mitochondrial therapy, whose main idea is to grow old without getting old. “Inside every cell there is an organelle called mitochondria responsible for keeping people alive; it is the energy factory of the human body. Glucose from food, along with inhaled oxygen, when arriving inside the cell, forms a chemical reaction with the release of chemical energy that allows the formation of ATP, which the cell, along with the other organelles, manufactures all the necessary enzymes and hormones. to survive,” he explains.

When forming this chemical reaction, however, a “junk” called a free radical is formed, which is extremely harmful to the DNA of cells and mitochondria. “Free radicals are what age us and what kills us”, reinforces Carvalhaes. There are, however, some enzymes that block these radicals, allowing cells to survive.

The doctor puts it in context: “Suppose you are born with 100 mitochondria inside each cell. Over the years, you lose 1% of those mitochondria. By the age of 25, 30, then, you will have lost 30% of your mitochondria. By age 45 or 50, the body has lost 50% of mitochondria and by age 100, you will have lost 100% of mitochondria. As the body loses these mitochondria, the organism adapts to new conditions. Without them there is no production of energy, enzymes and hormones, which is why around this age women enter menopause or have more difficulty getting pregnant.”

What has been studied through sports medicine is precisely a way to increase mitochondria by 10% to 20% and, consequently, delay aging by 10 to 20 years. The first alternative found was to refer a person aged 45, 50 to work out, sweat the body out and do some marathon runs. So the body would need extra energy and the only way the body could provide that extra energy would be to increase the number of mitochondria.

There was, however, an obstacle in this alternative, as there is a high risk of increasing mitochondria in large quantities, as this would also lead to an increase in free radicals. And in this age group, cells are no longer producing the enzymes responsible for blocking these free radicals. “Therefore, they came to the conclusion that high-impact aerobic sport is not ideal, being harmful to our health due to the amount of free radicals produced. It was observed that hardly a high-performance athlete survives the 70s”, concludes the doctor.

LOW IMPACT

After these studies and observations, professionals concluded that recommending low-impact aerobic exercises – walking, cycling, swimming, yoga, hydrotherapy, pilates – would be the ideal solution. “If you’ve lost 50% of your mitochondria and I’m going to do low-impact aerobic exercise, right now my metabolism is basal, it’s keeping me alive, if I’m going to ride a bike, dance, I’m going to need the extra energy that I’m needing. now, and the organism will give it to me without increasing the free radical too much”, he explains.

In addition to low-impact exercises, Carvalhaes also emphasizes the importance of food in the aging process and pain relief: “You are what you eat”. There are several types of foods that are extremely acidifying to the body and are pro-inflammatory. Therefore, adopting healthy eating habits is also essential. Through food replacement it is possible to make a diet, in which the person also manages to increase mitochondria, without increasing the free radical too much.

“Through mitochondrial therapy we can improve the quality of life of our patients. By increasing the number of mitochondria by 10% to 20%, we could inhibit the onset of those diseases and pains that doctors generally speak of as age-related diseases.”

*Intern under the supervision of the editor Teresa Caram