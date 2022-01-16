Beetles take over Argentine city during heat; Look







Argentina city was taken over by thousands of beetles Photo: Twitter/InfoHuella

The city of Santa Isabel, in the province of La Pampa, in Argentina, was invaded by thousands of beetles this Monday, 10th. The presence of insects was intensified in the midst of a heat wave that affects the entire south of the continent.

The presence of animals, called “cascarudos” or “bicho torito” in Spanish and popularly known as “coró das pastagens” in Portuguese, is not unusual at this time of year in the region.

At the end of 2021 and in the first days of 2022, some volume was already noticed in the first days of December. The intense heat that hits the region, however, with rising temperatures approaching 50ºC, may have caused an “overpopulation” of the animals, which are attracted to light.

The volume of beetles surprised the residents and even became a case of the police, with several occurrences calling for the removal of the animals. One of these occurrences ended with more than five boxes full of the animals.

Images recorded by residents of the region and shared on social media show the beetles taking over different places, such as buildings, culverts, boxes, squares, swimming pools and parks.

CASCARUDOS INVASION IN LA PAMPA For a few weeks, the western part of Pampeano has been experiencing one of the worst invasions of cascarudos (the torito animal). Suelen clusters in cities for light and results in a lot of troubles and malolientes. via @infohuella pic.twitter.com/nOxdP53FAJ — Cindy (@cindymfernandez) January 10, 2022

The head of the Santa Isabel Police Department, Omar Sabaidini, reported that the number of beetles caused damage to some properties.

“The amount that exists is impressive. In some cases, the roofs of buildings were damaged. At the police station, they damaged the lining and, in a commercial establishment, the roof. At a gas station, they covered the drains”, said Sabaidini in an interview with Info Huella website.

Meteorologist Cindy Fernández explained on Twitter that, “Western Pampas have been experiencing one of the worst beetle invasions for weeks. They tend to congregate in cities because of the light and are very irritating and smelly.”

Cindy added that to deal with the plague, some cities have turned off street lights and lit fire drums to attract the bugs. “They are harmless, but they fly around uncontrollably and hit everything they encounter with force. The number and weight of these insects can damage roofs and structures,” Cindy wrote.