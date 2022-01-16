Before as a rival, Matheus Barbosa wants to play with the Caldeirão in his favor – Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama

By: João Pedro Isidro, São Januário

Vasco da Gama’s most recent reinforcement, midfielder Matheus Barbosa performed at CT Moacyr Barbosa last Saturday (1/15), and did physical evaluations and training with the ball on the lawn. With good experiences in Serie B, getting two accesses, the athlete hopes to repeat the feat with the Gigante.

– When Vasco, a giant club, gets in touch with you, he’s not calling you, he’s summoning you. I am very happy to be here. I’ve had two accessions in Serie B and God willing, I’m going to have a great season with my teammates so at the end of the year we celebrate the access, putting Vasco in his rightful place, playing in great championships – said Matheus.

The midfielder has already faced Vasco on a few occasions, but the most striking was when he defended the colors of Avaí, in 2019. The athlete remembers what it was like to enter the São Januário lawn and feel the cauldron boiling.

– In 2019 I faced Vasco twice and it really is a melting pot. When we were lined up to enter the pitch, we could see the crowd singing, you could feel the passion of the fans. You saw that it was really love and I even got goosebumps. This time I will have the crowd in my favor and I want to feel that, to see the crowd singing and encouraging us. It will be very important in our journey to achieve the club’s goals – said shirt 18.

The athlete is also remembered for another confrontation against the Giant. In 2021, he wore the Cruzeiro shirt and was Vasco’s executioner in the dispute against the Minas Gerais team, in the first round of Serie B. On that occasion, Vasco opened the scoring with Morato, but Matheus Barbosa scored two goals and managed to turn the Fox. Now wearing the Cruzmaltina shirt, Matheus details his features and promises a lot of delivery on the field.

– Matheus Barbosa is a very hardworking guy, that I can tell you for sure. You knew me from the last game, which I ended up being happy against Vasco, but now I hope to be able to help in favor, scoring goals, helping the team. I will dedicate myself to the maximum, try to be evolving to help the teammates. I’m going to donate a lot, I’m a marking player who likes to get on the attack, step inside the area. I can play both first and second midfielder. Wherever the teacher chooses, I’ll do my best to help Vasco – concluded the midfielder.