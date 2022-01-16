Beijing detects Omicron case amid Covid outbreak in the country – International

BEIJING – A case of contamination by omicron was detected in Beijing – informed authorities of the Chinese capital, this Saturday, 15, in a context in which the Asian giant struggles to contain the outbreaks of the contagious variant of the virus. Covid-19, three weeks from Winter Olympic games.

This announcement comes hours after the city of Zhuhai imposed travel restrictions on the population. Seven cases of the Ômicron variant were detected in this locality located in the south of the China, bordering Macau.

Authorities in this coastal city announced on Friday night that they had detected one person with mild symptoms of covid-19, and another six asymptomatic, during a mass screening of the population.

For this reason, bus lines were suspended, and residents were advised not to leave the location. These measures were adopted after the emergence of a case of coronavirus in a neighboring municipality.

In Beijing, the case, of local transmission, was detected in Haidian district, where many technology company headquarters are located, city official Pang Xinghuo said at a press conference.

Authorities are testing the remaining residents of the residential block and the Covid-19 patient’s offices. They also restricted access to 17 places related to the infected person, Pang added.

The Chinese capital has tried to shield itself from Ômicron, forbidding its access to people coming from areas with registered cases, in addition to demanding the presentation of recent anti-covid tests. It is also requested that the population does not leave the city during the next Spring Festival holiday (Northern Hemisphere).

With three weeks to go before the Winter Olympics in Beijing, which take place from February 4 to 20, China is on alert, due to a series of outbreaks of coronavirus – some of them linked to Omicron.

Millions of residents of various cities were confined to their homes, several domestic flights were cancelled, and some factories closed.

Zhuhai authorities have urged its 2.4 million residents not to leave the city “unless it is necessary”. Those who need to travel must present a negative test for covid-19 made in the last 24 hours.

The suspension of bus lines in some parts of the city was also decreed. And, since Thursday, the 13th, beauty salons, gyms and cinemas are closed.

The infection rate in China is very low compared to most countries in the world, but its authorities follow a strategy to eradicate the virus, with strict and early measures in the face of the smallest coronavirus outbreak. In the last 24 hours, 104 new local cases of contagion were detected in China.

Vaccination

More than 86% of the Chinese population has already completed vaccination against covid-19, according to official data released this Saturday by the National Health Commission.

As of Friday, China had inoculated more than 1.2 billion people, or 86.4% of the country’s 1.4 billion people, said health commission spokesperson Mi Feng.

Last year, the head of the Chinese anti-covid team, epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan, indicated that herd immunity would not arrive until 83.3% of the population was vaccinated.

Zhong assured that the lethality of covid must fall from the current 1% to about 0.1% so that the country can return to “normality”./AFP and EFE