Bill Equates Attention Deficit Disorder with Disability for Legal Purposes

Captain Fábio Abreu: ADHD is similar to autism

Bill 2630/21, by Deputy Captain Fábio Abreu (PL-PI), creates the National Policy for the Protection of the Rights of Persons with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). According to the proposal, a person with ADHD is considered a person with a disability, for all legal purposes.

The guidelines of the national policy, according to the project:

intersectoriality in caring for people with ADHD;

the participation of people with ADHD in the formulation, execution and evaluation of public policies;

comprehensive health care for people with ADHD, aiming at early diagnosis, multidisciplinary care and access to treatment, according to clinical protocols and therapeutic guidelines published by the competent authority;

encouraging the training and qualification of professionals specialized in caring for people with ADHD;

encouraging education in an inclusive environment, with the use of special pedagogical resources whenever necessary;

the insertion of the person with ADHD in the formal job market, observing the specificities of the disability;

the responsibility of public authorities regarding public information regarding the disorder and its implications;

the stimulus to scientific research.

The proposal also establishes the rights of the person with ADHD:

a dignified life, physical and moral integrity, the free development of the personality, security and leisure;

protection from any form of abuse and exploitation;

access to health actions and services, according to clinical protocols and therapeutic guidelines published by the competent authority;

vocational education and teaching;

employment appropriate to your condition;

housing, including in a protected residence;

pension and social assistance.

According to the project, the person with ADHD will not be prevented from participating in private health care plans because of their status as a person with a disability.

In addition, the director of the educational establishment who refuses to enroll a student with ADHD will be punished with a fine of 3 to 20 times the minimum wage. Single paragraph. In case of recidivism, if a public servant, he will lose his position if the occurrence of the fact is proven in an administrative disciplinary process.

“The purpose of this bill is to assure people with ADHD the same rights already guaranteed to people with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Both are classified as disorders of Neurodevelopmental Disorders, since they manifest themselves early in the child’s life and cause functionally personal, social, academic or professional damage”, explained Deputy Captain Fábio Abreu.

“Since they are similar diseases, the disabilities will also be similar and, consequently, must also be the guarantees provided by law to allow their full and effective participation in society on an equal basis with other people”, he added.

Definition

A person with ADHD is considered to be one who meets the criteria of the tenth revision of the International Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems (ICD-10), or its successor, or of the fifth edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, of the American Psychiatric Association (DSM-5).

Procedure

The project is in conclusive character and will be analyzed by the Education committees; Defense of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities; Social Security and Family; Finance and Taxation; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

