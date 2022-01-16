Bills humiliate Patriots with Josh Allen show and advance to playoffs

The game was freezing cold in Buffalo, but Bills passed over rivals with ease

In the AFC East Division rivalry in the playoffs of NFL, the Bills took no notice and humiliated the Patriots 47-17 this Saturday, playing at home.

The freezing temperature of -16ºC in Buffalo didn’t stop Josh Allen, who threw no less than five touchdown passes in the game and found it too easy for the Patriots’ weak defense tonight.

The ease was such that the Bills completed 9 straight quarters against New England without even kicking a punt.

With this result, the Bills advance to the AFC semifinals and wait this Sunday to find out who their opponent will be.

If the Chiefs win on Sunday, the Bills face Kansas City. But if the Steelers got the better of it, then Buffalo faces the Bengals.

The 47 points conceded is the most in Bill Belichick’s history as a Patriots head coach (21 years old) in the playoffs.

Statistics

Josh Allen: 21-25 passing, 308 yards, 5 TD’s, 0 INT’s

Devin Singletary: 16 carries, 81 yards, 2 TD’s

Dawson Knox: 5 receptions, 89 yards, 2 TDs