Bolsonaro asked the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, an immediate solution to the correction of the Income Tax table.| Photo: julio Nascimento/PR

President Jair Bolsonaro got tired of waiting for the Income Tax reform in Congress and commissioned a study from the Ministry of Economy to correct the IR table for individuals later this year, via a provisional measure, reports the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo. The economic team will study the possible margin in the budget to correct the IR table, estimating the size of the loss of revenue.

Candidate for re-election, Bolsonaro is thus trying to fulfill a promise made in the previous campaign, when he was elected saying that he would expand the range of exemption from the IR to five minimum wages, which today is equivalent to about R$6,000. Currently, only those with an income of less than BRL 1,900 per month are exempt from the IR.

The IR reform project, which has the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, as one of its main supporters, is stalled in the Senate, after being approved by the deputies last September. In addition to providing for the return of taxation of profits and dividends with a rate of 15%, the project establishes the correction of the IR table and the increase of the exemption range to R$ 2.5 thousand.