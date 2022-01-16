Bolsonaro promotes covid-19 self-test after minimizing Ômicron and criticizing childhood vaccination

BRASÍLIA – At the moment when the States and the Federal District begin to vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 against coronavirus, the president Jair Bolsonaro promoted in their social networks the covid-19 self test, whose release was requested by the Ministry of Health The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). Amid the explosion of cases of the disease due to the spread of Omicron variant, the country has also registered an increase in the search for testing in pharmacies and laboratories. The chief executive, however, has played down the new strain and criticized childhood immunization.

“Encaminhado à Anvisa informações do autoteste de antígeno para detecção do Covid-19. O uso do autoteste pode garantir o início mais rápido das ações para interromper a cadeia de transmissão”, escreveu Bolsonaro no Twitter. “The objective is for the tests to be made available in pharmacy/drugstore chains and other health establishments for people with or without symptoms who are interested in carrying out self-testing”, he added.

On Monday, 10th, the executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, Rodrigo Cruz, said exclusively to the Broadcast/Estadão that the folder would send the agency a technical note on the matter requesting the agency’s assessment. According to him, the Ministry understood that the self-test for the diagnosis of covid-19 can be an “important support tool” in the containment of the virus. By determination of Anvisa, in Brazil the sale of antigen tests to be done at home is not allowed, unlike in other countries. Only pharmacies perform the procedures.

Vaccination.

Apesar de ter feito diversas críticas à imunização infantil contra a covid-19, Bolsonaro ressaltou hoje no Twitter que o Governo Federal já distribuiu mais de 381 milhões de vacinas desde o começo da pandemia. This weekend, several units of the Federation began to vaccinate children from 5 to 11 years old. The campaign in the Federal District, for example, started this Sunday, 16. States such as Rio de Janeiro, Santa Catarina, Amapá, Bahia, Ceará, Espírito Santo, Maranhão, Mato Grosso do Sul, Pará, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Norte and Sergipe began the process this Saturday, 15th. The Government of São Paulo, in turn, held a ceremony this Friday, 14th, to vaccinate the first child in the country: the indigenous boy Davi, 8 years old, of the Xavante ethnicity. .

In recent weeks, Bolsonaro has had a clash with Anvisa over the immunization of children – the president even informed that he will not vaccinate his 11-year-old daughter Laura. During an event at Palácio do Planalto on Wednesday, the 12th, the chief executive tried to minimize friction with the agency. After having rebutted a letter from the chief executive of the regulatory body, Antonio Barra Torres, said he did not “fight” with the Rear Admiral.

On Monday, the 10th, two days after being publicly demanded to recant the attacks on Anvisa, Bolsonaro had said he was surprised by what he called an “aggressive letter” from Barra Torres. The president said he had not accused the agency’s head of corruption and changed the tone of the insinuations, but again raised doubts about the agency’s “intentions” by recommending childhood vaccination.

“I was surprised by his letter. An aggressive letter, there was no reason for that,” Bolsonaro said, in an interview with Rádio Jovem Pan. Last Saturday, 8th, Barra Torres had demanded a public retraction from Bolsonaro, two days after the president asked the “interests” of members of Anvisa, when complaining about the endorsement of vaccination of children.

Omicron.

Bolsonaro also recently played down the pandemic again. On Wednesday, the 12th, during an interview, he even suggested that Ômicron is “welcome” and could signal the end of the pandemic. Data indicate that the new strain of coronavirus has caused fewer deaths than in other waves of the health crisis, given the scenario of higher vaccination, but the WHO warned that it is still early to treat covid as an endemic disease.

On Friday, the 14th, Bolsonaro caused crowds in Macapá (AP), where he participated in the launch of a fiber optic cable submerged in rivers, through the Norte Conectado Program, which aims to expand communications infrastructure in the Amazon region. .

“I showed, like a general in combat, [como] I should behave in the difficult time of the pandemic. We regret the 600,000 deaths, but we have to live, we have to survive and we have to win”, said the president during the event.