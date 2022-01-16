Botafogo debuts with the same base as 2021, and awaits investment

Botafogo will make its official debut in the 2022 season, on the 25th, a Tuesday, against Boa Vista, in the Carioca Championship. The match takes place at 21:00, away from home. And Alvinegro should start the season with the same player base as last season, because 21 of the athletes who played in the access to Serie A are doing the pre-season with the team.

Among those who remain in the squad are goalkeepers Diego Loureiro, Douglas Borges, Gatito and Igo Gabriel; defenders Carli, Kanu, Mezenga; full-backs Daniel Borges, Rafael, Carlinhos, Hugo and Jonathan Silva; midfielders Barreto, Kayque, Romildo, Chay, Felipe Ferreira; and forwards Diego Gonçalves, Ênio, Ronald, Matheus Nascimento. The team has already announced four reinforcements, namely: Klaus, Breno, Fabinho and Vinícius Lopes. Luiz Fernando is back after a loan period at Grêmio. To complete the new cast, the Club will have five boys from the base: Vitor Marinho, Juninho, Vitinho, Rikelmi and Gabriel Conceição.

Despite understanding the importance of taking advantage of the base players, the Club also recognizes that it needs extra reinforcements as it now faces the Serie A dispute, but for that it is still waiting for the contribution of 150 million from the businessman Textor to the Anonymous Society of Botafogo Football. The investment will serve to organize the Club’s accounts. While waiting for the financial adjustments, Glorioso aims at center forward Erison and dreams of repatriating Elkeson, in addition to evaluating midfielder Rafael Carioca.

Textor believes the SAF can attract players from Europe. “ Players who have done great things in Europe and still add a lot on the pitch can go home. These are players who may not think about returning now, but that could change with what is happening in Brazil. The Red Bulls of life are showing up, people like me. It might inspire them to come back to their home country not just to end their careers, but to be a place where you’ll be at the peak of your career.”

“I have partners at Crystal Palace who have also bought clubs elsewhere. Big clubs in the United States, in Germany… It’s a network of relationships that I can bring. The point is not just to bring in the most expensive players in Brazil that everyone already knows. But also bringing in some player that no one knows about and can have a big impact.”