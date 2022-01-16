Braskem: Petrobras and Novonor start the R$8 billion follow-on in the US | Business

Braskem’s mega share offering to partially exit the controlling shareholders Petrobras and Novonor has just taken its first official step. The company registered the transaction with the SEC and the document informs that the shareholders will sell up to 154.8 million class A shares – the preferred shares traded on B3 and ADS on NYSE.
Considering the quotation of R$ 52.05 at the closing of the prospectus, the operation will raise R$ 8.06 billion. The market was already waiting for the start of the offer this month, showed Valor.
The company took the opportunity to adopt a mechanism that speeds up future offers, common in the American market. Braskem first filed a shelf registration process, in which shareholders and the company may sell shares in one or more offerings from time to time. The prospectus gives a general description of the company, but each time the shareholders or Braskem itself put a tranche on the market, a supplementary document will be published by the petrochemical company – like the current secondary offering.
Details of the volume of shares and selling shareholders are included in this additional prospectus. There is still no public registration with the CVM of the operation.
Braskem plant: Petrobras and Novonor begin their exit with the sale of preferred shares — Photo: Edilson Dantas/Agência O Globo
Novonor’s shares are sold to creditors, who will authorize B3 to make the transfer to the buyers. The two shareholders will still continue to control Braskem. Both are selling their preferred shares and must dispose of their common shares at another time. Novonor (or its creditors) currently owns 38.3% of Braskem, with 50.1% of ONs. Petrobras has 36.1% of the total capital, with 47% of the ONs.
The offer is coordinated by Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, Bradesco BBI, BTG Pactual, Citi, Itaú BBA, Santander and UBS.