Braskem’s controlling shareholders (BRKM5) register a secondary share offering

Braskem (BRKM3;BRKM5;BRKM6) informed that Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) and NSP Investimentos (Novonor, formerly Odebrecht, in judicial reorganization) – controllers of the petrochemical company – registered a request for a public offering for the secondary distribution of shares, simultaneously in the Brazil and abroad, which can move up to R$ 8.06 billion.

According to the offering prospectus, up to 154,886,547 class “A” preferred shares will be distributed. Of this total, 79,182,486 shares are held by NSP Investimentos and 75,704,061 belong to Petrobras. The document adds that there will be no additional or supplementary lot of shares for sale.

The quotations of the petrochemical shares on the B3 and the NYSE, on January 13, 2022 – which serves as the basis for the estimate of up to R$ 8.06 billion of the offer – closed, respectively, at R$ 52.05 per share and in US$ 18.80 – in this case, from the receipts for these shares (ADSs, American Depositary Shares, in English).

“It should be noted that, in the case of an entirely secondary public offering, the global offering is carried out exclusively by the selling shareholders, and the company is not carrying out any issuance, sale or distribution of shares”, highlighted Braskem.

At the end of last year, Petrobras had already informed that it had approved the model of a secondary offering of shares (follow-on) in conjunction with Novonor SA, formerly the Odebrecht Group, for the sale of a stake in both of them in Braskem.

Secondary offering schedule

According to the offer’s schedule, the offer’s reservation period begins on January 21st and the offer’s closing period on January 26th. The price per share of the offering is expected to be fixed on January 27th, with shares trading on B3 starting on January 31st.

Registration for the secondary offering took place both with the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC, body that regulates the capital market in the USA).

Class “A” preferred shares are listed on Level 1 of Corporate Governance of B3 SA, under the ticker “BRKM5”. The offer follows the procedures of CVM Instruction 400.

The lead coordinator of the global offering is Morgan Stanley Bank. They also operate in the JPMorgan, Bradesco BBI, BTG Pactual, Citi, Itaú BBA, Santander and UBS BB operations.

Control of Braskem

According to information on the Braskem website, based on the position as of 12/31/2020, Novonor, formerly known as Odebrecht, has 50.1% of the voting capital and 38.3% of the total capital.

Petrobras, on the other hand, has 47% of the voting shares and 36.1% of the company’s full capital. In turn, other shareholders hold 2.9% of the voting capital and 25.6% of the total.

In the last twelve months, Braskem’s shares appreciated 133.5%, while this year they fell 9.49%. In the trading session on Friday, they closed at R$52.16.

