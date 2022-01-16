Brazil has almost 50,000 new known cases of covid in 24 hours

Brazil recorded 49,459 new known positive tests of covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Up since December 29, the moving average of cases today stood at 68,074. The data are from the consortium of press vehicles, from which the UOL is part.

The numbers may be underreported because data from the pandemic in Brazil are still impacted by the blackout in the Ministry of Health’s systems, the target of a hacker attack in December.

Since March 2020, Brazil has had 22,975,323 reported cases of the disease from tests and, in the last 24 hours, 160 deaths have been recorded. In all, 621,007 people have already lost their lives as a result of covid-19 in the country.

Acre, Alagoas, Amapá, Amazonas, Espírito Santo, Paraíba, Paraná and Roraima have not recorded deaths since 8 pm yesterday.

The moving average of deaths stood at 147 and is calculated by comparing the average with the same rate as 14 days ago. If the value is below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between the two values ​​means stability.

On Friday (14), the country counted more than 100,000 cases of the disease for the first time since September 18, 2021, when data was dammed. Previously, the more than 100,000 case confirmations took place on June 23 and July 23, 2021.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: stability (-13%)

Rio de Janeiro: drop (-23%)

North region

Amapá: stability (-14%)

Northeast Region

Alagoas: stability (0%)

Rio Grande do Norte: high (150%)

Midwest region

Federal District: did not release data today

Goiás: stability (-7%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: high (50%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: no data released today

Santa Catarina: stability (-2%)

With new outbreak of covid, states hastily reopen beds across the country

The explosive growth of cases of covid-19 in Brazil in recent days has led managers across the country to rush to reopen infirmary beds and ICU (intensive care unit) to deal with patients who seek help in health units.

THE UOL researched and saw that states and municipalities mobilized and announced expansion of the hospital network, with at least about 2,000 more beds. The rise comes after they were pressured by records of patient care and hospitalizations with flu symptoms – in addition to covid-19, many places face an Influenza epidemic.

State with the highest hospital occupancy according to data from Fiocruz (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz), Pernambuco once again faced a waiting list for an ICU bed. In less than 20 days, the state added 480 exclusive beds for SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) cases, 213 of which were in the ICU.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.