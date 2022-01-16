Brazil returns to the list of the ten countries with the most new cases of Covid – Notícias

With the surge in Covid-19 infections in the first weeks of January, Brazil returned to occupy the ranking of the ten countries with the most case updates. By registering almost 98,000 new patients who tested positive for the disease within 24 hours, Brazil is in seventh international position. Even before the end of the second epidemiological week of 2022, the total of new records is already 50% higher than the accumulated of the previous week.

Between January 9 and 13, the country added 315,392 new cases, while in the first epidemiological week the total was 208,018, an increase of 52%, without counting two days of missing data to end the accumulated seven days. “Brazil today is on alert level 3”, said the secretary of Health Surveillance of the Ministry of Health, Arnaldo Medeiros, in a press conference this Friday (14).

The index, as Medeiros explained, means that the country recorded 151 to 499 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days. The worst level is 4, where the count is 500 infections or more per 100,000 people. This is the case of Germany, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Slovenia, Spain, United States, France, Netherlands, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, Portugal, United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Sweden, Switzerland and Turkey, countries that have a worse indicator in relation to Brazil, in that order.

On the international scene, however, Brazilian updates are starting to emerge again, placing the country in seventh place in the highest number of cases in 24 hours. Only the United States, France, India, Italy, Argentina and the United Kingdom are ahead. Technicians from the Ministry of Health attribute the current situation to the community transmission of Ômicron. Brazil has already identified 781 cases of Ômicron, being the 20th country with the most records of the variant.

“Since the last epidemiological week of 2021, we have seen a very significant increase in the number of cases in the moving average in Brazil”, admits Medeiros. On the other hand, the secretary considers that there is “a dichotomy between the evolution in the number of cases in relation to the number of deaths”.

Despite the increase in pressure on the health system and the demand for ICU beds, deaths from Covid-19 have remained constant in the last four weeks, highlighted the secretary. “We have 128 new deaths, which represents an increase of 0.78% compared to the previous week”. The mortality rate is 295.3%, an increase of 0.14%. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil has accumulated more than 620,500 deaths and 22.8 million confirmed cases.

According to the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, the mismatch between the growth of cases and that of deaths is due to the advance of vaccination against Covid-19. “The expectation is that there is not such great pressure in hospital care and hospitalizations and intensive care. Brazil has a well-advanced vaccination campaign,” he told reporters this Friday (14). According to the folder, the country vaccinated with the two doses more than 84% of the population over 12 years old, and 20 million booster doses were applied.