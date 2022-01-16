Brazilian giant agrees to hire David, from Fortaleza, for R$ 10 million | International

Payment will be 50% in cash and the rest in installments

The striker David, 26 years old, from Fortaleza, is very close to being the new reinforcement of Internacional for the year 2022. After the talks, both parties reached an agreement and David will wear the shirt of the Colorado giant.

David is a bred from Rio Branco and has already had a passage with the colors of Cruzeiro. Since the year 2022, wearing the colors of Fortaleza, he leaves the northeast team with good numbers towards the new challenge in his career.

To count on David, the board of Inter needed several weeks of conversations with Fortaleza. At first, Leão wanted something around R$ 19 million for the striker. However, the conversations were positive and Fec accepted Inter’s offer of R$ 10 million.

The amount by David will be paid 50% of the amount in cash and the rest in installments. The expectation is that the player will be the starter of the Colorado team in the new football season in Brazil.

Inter remains in the market

In addition to David, Inter is still in the market in search of the best opportunities. However, no madness will be done.