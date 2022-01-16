Brazilians who claim to have contracted Covid are twice the official figure, says Datafolha

According to a Datafolha survey released this Saturday (15), one in four Brazilians aged 16 or over says they have been diagnosed with Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, which represents about 42 million people infected. The information is from Folha.

The number is almost double the total number of officially registered cases in the country, about 22.8 million, added up to Thursday (13), with data collected by the press consortium.

The survey was carried out by telephone on January 12 and 13, with 2,023 people aged 16 and over, in all states of the country. The margin of error is plus or minus two points.

According to Datafolha, 25% of respondents said they had taken a test that confirmed infection with the virus, totaling 41.95 million since March 2020.

The newspaper heard experts who said that the difference between the numbers is not surprising, since Brazil has problems in the systematization of infected data.

Also according to Folha, this sum also includes the high number of rapid tests for Covid-19 carried out in pharmacies or mobile units that are not included in official statistics, problems in the information systems between municipalities, states and the Ministry of Health and even even the lack of encouragement from the teams for the notification of positive cases.

