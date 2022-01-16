Bread is villain can be bad for health? Myth or truth?

Traditional French bread is the most consumed food by Brazilians for breakfast. However, there are several types of breads and variations in the way they are served. Made from a variety of flours, breads are a rich source of carbohydrates and flavor, but they are also rich in calories. Therefore, they are feared by those who are worried about their weight. The question that remains is: is bread bad? Understand.

See too: Learn how to make Swiss lemonade without getting bitter

The most direct answer to this question would be: no. If eaten in moderation, bread shouldn’t harm anyone’s health. Celiac people with gluten intolerance may experience discomforts as well.

Understanding the comparison of benefits and harms of bread, implies a little study on the subject. On the one hand, breads are basically carbohydrate foods, so they tend to contribute to weight gain. On the other hand, the carbohydrate in bread is simple and can be digested quickly, not being the main fattening item. In addition, some wholegrain breads contribute more to the proper functioning of the body.

Can eating bread be bad for my health?

First, know that bread has a high glycemic index, in other words, it increases the amount of sugar in your blood. All this excess sugar (characterized by glucose) turns into accumulated fat. If there is not a compatible caloric expenditure, all the carbohydrate energy will be stored in the body, causing mass gain.

On the other hand, because it is a fast-absorbing carbohydrate, bread can generate energy quickly. Understand that fat generated from glucose is highly energetic. As this energy process is processed quickly, its expenditure has to be fast too. Otherwise, the fat will be stored and stored without time to be eliminated.

Can you eat bread without guilt? Find it out!

Bread tastes good and goes well with almost anything, whether sweet or savory. You can’t splurge on bread and think the weight will stay the same. As explained above, there needs to be a compatible expense to not leave leftovers in the body. This explanation, of course, is quite simplistic, it only serves to facilitate understanding.

The tip for those who don’t leave a bun for nothing is to practice physical exercises that require a lot of energy expenditure. Among them, weight training and aerobic exercises stand out, but this is for those who do not need to lose a lot of weight. If you are obese, you will need to temporarily cut or reduce the amount of bread.

Your body needs foods with more complex carbohydrate chains. Thus, it takes longer for these foods to turn into more accumulated fat. Prefer whole-grain breads.