Breno is revolted by his wife’s decision to leave couples therapy

In the next chapters of Um Lugar ao Sol, Ilana (Mariana Lima) starts to come out of depression after the loss of one of her daughters with the help of Gabriela (Natália Lage), who will become a listener to her friend’s complaints. The producer decides to quit couples therapy, causing an outbreak in Breno (Marco Ricca) who, in addition to being confused by his feelings about Cecília (Fernanda Marques), feels threatened by the gynecologist.

The photographer’s marriage to Rebeca’s cousin (Andréa Beltrão) seems to be bombed from all sides. After fighting a battle to convince the businesswoman that the couple was missing a child, they went through the suffering of a risky pregnancy.

Pregnant with twins, Ilana ended up losing one of her daughters and now suffers from postpartum depression. Breno started to be harassed by Santiago’s granddaughter (José de Abreu), for whom he feels a strong attraction.

At the same time, Gabriela will mess with the head of the producer’s owner. Friends since their adolescence, they met again during the publicist’s prenatal care.

Ilana’s husband ended up finding out that the doctor liked her friend in the past and their approach will make the photographer jealous. Especially after your wife quits couples therapy. Check out!

US next chapters of the novel Um Lugar ao Sol, Ilana will provoke a new crisis in her marriage with Breno. In postpartum depression, the producer will get closer and closer to Gabriela, who will become her faithful listener.

Even before the birth of her daughters, her marriage with the photographer was already in crisis. In addition to insemination, the couple has been trying couples therapy as a way to set things right between them.

The loss of one of the twins deeply affected both of them. And if that wasn’t enough, Breno started to be harassed by Cecília. Gabriela will appear as a faithful friend, arousing jealousy in the businesswoman’s husband. As teenagers, they even kissed.

“It’s just that I’ve always been kind of pragmatic. Unlike Breno, who is pure emotion. And the truth is that I feel, I don’t know, a little guilty of not diving with him in this grief. Mixing birth and death, like that, is a unthinkable thing”. vent. The constant meetings with the doctor will bother Ilana’s husband. Even though he is not aware of the nature of the conversations, the photographer will not be able to contain his jealousy.

The situation complicates when Breno learns from his wife that she has given up on couples therapy with Ana Virgínia (Regina Braga), provoking another fight like that between the two of them. The scene is slated to air in the January 21st chapter.

