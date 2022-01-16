Britney Spears Posts Open Letter to Sister: ‘I Needed You’

This Saturday (15th), Britney Spears published on his social networks a long open letter addressed to his sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, in which he makes a real rant about the relationship between the two in recent years and says: “I needed you”.

The post came a day after another discussion via social media. On Friday (14th), Britney Spears made a post about the accusation that Jamie Lynn Spears makes in her autobiographical book, saying that Britney took a knife and locked them both in a room as a threat. The singer made it clear that this is a big lie and called his sister “scum” and low for making up something like that. Soon after, Jamie countered by saying, “No one destroys your name more than someone who’s afraid you’ll tell people the truth.”

Check out the full report published by Britney Spears on her Twitter this Saturday:

“Jamie Lynn… I don’t think your book is about me at all! I said some harsh things because you obviously hurt me with the things you’re making up about me!!! When I said that only a scum would make up things like that about someone, I could have sworn I said ‘but you’re not’… but it doesn’t make any sense to me what you’re saying!!! I know you’ve worked hard for the life you have and you’ve done amazing!!!! But I think we would both have to agree on the fact that the family has never been as hard on you as they were on me!!!”, began the singer in her report.

“What daddy did to me, they don’t even do it to criminals… and for you to sit around and act completely indifferent to what happened to me is honestly insane to me!!! Do you know anyone who worked as hard as I did and the hours I put in during those 13 years only to be fired for 4 months for no reason??? And I’m not even going to say what was done to me in that place!!! It took them years to get me a cup of coffee… people who killed people and are in jail or on death row can drink whatever coffee they want… so why the hell was my own family hiding coffee from me??? You treated me like nothing and that’s not even half of it!!! I’m honestly shocked that Dad isn’t in jail!!! We will !!! We should have each other’s support…but what you’re saying really confuses me!!!”

The star also expresses her love for her sister:

“All I know is that I love you unconditionally!!! So go ahead and say what you want… it’s so tacky for a family to publicly fight like that!!! You say you love me… but your loyalty is still with the people who hurt me the most!!!”

“I think what saddens me the most is that when all this happened to me and when I called you from that place… you took days to answer!!! I never got to talk to you!!! You texted me days later and I was so scared… I needed you… my family, my blood and your support more than anything!!! You guys have done absolutely nothing UNTIL a year ago!!! I said something on Instagram and you and Bryan showed up at my house… because of an Instagram post!!! THIS makes me sadder… Why ???? Because I needed you so much before this and the fact that you and Bryan showed up laughing at my gate instead of KNOWING that you were supposed to be there sooner, it makes me so sad!!! I do not care anymore!!! Say what you want to say, just know that I know your true heart better than anyone else!!! It’s your life and you deserve a beautiful life!!!! I wish I could do what you’re doing and give interviews!!! I’m afraid of all this… I admire you for being strong… I just know that I love you and I think you already know that more than anything!!!”