Businessman reveals why Leverkusen denied Palmeiras’ proposal

Palmeiras will no longer hire Lucas Alario, from Bayer Leverkusen. The German club denied Palmeira’s offer and will keep the player. At this moment, Anderson Barros is looking for another target.

Pedro Aldave, Alario’s businessman, revealed the reason for the refusal and why the negotiation did not advance.

“They didn’t get it right because Bayer (Leverkusen) doesn’t have another striker to replace. It was difficult. Coach Palmeiras and Lucas (Alario) were in agreement, but the directive did not reach an agreement. Just have to wait. Let’s see!” he said.

“If they get a striker that they want to close, Bayer Leverkusen unlocks (the negotiation of Lucas Alario with Palmeiras),“ he concluded.

Even with chances of closing a deal in the future, Palmeiras does not intend to wait. The idea is to hire a professional striker for the Club World Cup in February.

