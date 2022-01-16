C6 Bank now allows you to send and receive dollars from abroad through the Global Account

THE C6 Bank is making available a new functionality that allows the account holder, in a few steps, to send and receive dollars from any bank account abroad. To access the service, you must have a Global Dollar Account.

The functionality serves the customer who wants, for example, to send money to their child abroad, receive a salary from a foreign company, make investments in another country, receive rental of their own property located abroad, pay for courses, among other needs.

“With the new tool, the Global Account becomes today one of the best and most convenient options in the Brazilian market to carry out international transfers”, said Maxnaun Gutierrez, product leader and individual.

The deadline for sending dollars from the Global Account is two business days, upon payment of a fee of US$ 30, with a one-time fee charged for the amount to reach its final destination. To receive dollars, the only cost is $15.

How transfers work

Transfers are made between 9:00 am and 4:30 pm on weekdays, but can be requested at any time. The path that the user must follow in the app is simple:

To send dollar:

First, just tap on “Global Account”; Then click on “Transfer dollar”; The next step is to fill in the data and amount and select the reason for sending.

To receive dollar value:

First, just tap on “Receive dollar”;

Then in “My Data”;

Select the “Share” icon (this way, you only need to share the data with those who are going to transfer the money to the Global Account in question);

Finally, it is necessary to authorize receipt by the app.

Global Account

The international transfer is in addition to the other benefits already granted by the C6 Bank Global Account, which works entirely within the bank’s app. Available in dollars and euros, the Global Account comes with a debit card that allows you to make purchases abroad (in physical and virtual establishments) and withdraw foreign currency at 2 million ATMs in the Cirrus network around the world.

To have a Global Account, simply be an individual account holder at C6 Bank and request the opening of the service in the bank’s application. Sending money to the account takes place as follows: the customer transfers reais from his current account to his Global Account and there the amount is automatically converted to dollars (or euros, if the customer has opted for the Global Euro Account). The transfer takes place immediately.

According to C6 Bank, compared to a credit card purchase, the savings when using the Global Account is around 7%. This is because, in addition to using the commercial exchange rate at the time of conversion, the service adopts an IOF tax of 1.1% and a spread of 2%. On a purchase with a credit card abroad, the transaction is subject to an IOF tax of 6.38% and an exchange spread of 4%.

What did you think of the possibility to send and receive dollars at C6 Bank? To learn more about the bank’s Global Account, click here