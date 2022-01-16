Cadu takes two penalties and Vasco qualifies for the round of 16 of Copinha – Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama

By: João Pedro Isidro, São Januário

Vasco da Gama qualified for the round of 16 of the Copa São Paulo de Juniores after beating Audax (SP) on penalties 4-3. In normal time, a 1-1 draw. The match was held on Saturday night ( 15/1), in Osasco (SP). Vinícius scored the Cruzmaltino goal. In the round of 16, next Monday (1/17), Meninos da Colina will face the winner of the confrontation between São Paulo and São Caetano.

THE GAME

The match started with Cruzmaltina pressure on top of the hosts. At 3 minutes, Vinícius stole the ball from the defender, invaded the area, but the Audax player cut it at the last minute. In the next minute, Vinícius took a corner in the area and the ball hit the defender’s hand, the referee gave a penalty to Vasco. In the charge, Vinícius ended up taking too much and the ball went out. In the 9th minute, Audax opened the scoring after a quick counterattack.

Vasco did not feel the goal conceded and continued to have the best opportunities in the match. At 11, JP crossed for Marlon Gomes to head, but the goalkeeper saved. At 16, it was Vinicius’ turn to cross, Figueiredo headed the post. Six minutes later, Marlon Gomes invaded from the right and dug over the goalkeeper, but the defender took it almost over the line. The tie came in the final stretch of the first half. Marcos Dias invaded the area and suffered a penalty. Vinicius charged hard and equalized: VASCO 1 to 1.

In the second stage, Audax balanced the game and started to create dangerous plays. However, the first good chance went to Vasco. In the 4th minute, Marlon Gomes took a free-kick, but the defender pushed away. At 15, Pimentel risked from afar, the ball deflected and went out through the baseline. It was also with the defender the great chance of turning around. Julião took a corner and Pimentel headed it wide. At 32, Vinicius launched Marlon Gomes who arranged for Figueiredo to finish and the goalkeeper to defend. Ten minutes later, JP took a long shot, but the ball went wide.

The decision went to penalty kicks. Figueiredo opened the penalties and ended up wasting. Zé Vitor, JP, Juan and Marlon Santos scored in the following kicks. The goalkeeper Cadu shone and took the last two charges from Audax, a 4-3 victory.

Vasco lineup: Cadu, JP, Pimentel, Zé Vitor and Julião (Victão); Rodrigo (Lucas Eduardo), Andrey (Erick Marcus) and Marlon Gomes (Marlon Santos); Vinicius (Juan), Marcos Dias (Tavares) and Figueiredo – Technician: Igor Guerra