The FGTS birthday withdrawal is a benefit that works as follows: whoever joins can make annual withdrawals from FGTS accounts, inactive – from previous jobs, and active. Given this facility, a big doubt that people often have is whether it is possible to pay the entire FGTS balance in the birthday withdrawal, or if there is a limit on the amount. Below, check the answer.

You are likely to also like:

Check out the banks that are making a loan with FGTS guarantee

FGTS: birthday withdrawal is released; check out the full 2022 calendar

Caixa confirms and discloses the PIS/PASEP payment schedule for 2022

FGTS: can I get the entire balance on the birthday withdrawal?

In short, the birthday withdrawal is not the entire account balance. And yes, a percentage, which changes according to the amount available. Accounts with up to R$ 500 will have 50% of the balance released for withdrawal, meanwhile, the higher the value in the account, the lower the percentage that the worker will be able to withdraw per year.

In addition, the birthday withdrawal is not mandatory. Therefore, the worker can choose to do so if he wants to. However, there are some important points to consider. That is, if you are fired, you will not be able to access all the money in your account, as is usually the case. In this case, the worker is entitled to a 40% fine, as well as rights such as prior notice, among others. The FGTS balance continues to be withdrawn in annual installments.

What is the benefit amount?

There are some balance ranges for FGTS accounts. The percentage of the birthday loot is fixed for each of them. Accounts with more than BRL 500 will receive a fixed amount: the worker will be able to withdraw, in addition to the established percentage, the predetermined amount.

Below, check out the following table, which shows how much each worker can withdraw from each account they have, depending on the balance they have:

balance ranges Aliquot Fixed additional installment Up to BRL 500 50% – from BRL 500.01 to BRL 1 thousand 40% BRL 50 from BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5 thousand 30% BRL 150 from BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10 thousand 20% BRL 650 from BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15 thousand 15% BRL 1,150 from BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20 thousand 10% BRL 1,900 Above BRL 20,000.01 5% BRL 2,900

Anyway, want to stay inside everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Brenda Rocha / shutterstock.com