Can N95 mask be reused? See the care

Due to the large number of cases of the Ômicron variant, N95 (PFF2 in Brazil) or KN95 masks are among the most suitable for the prevention of Covid-19. But with that, some people may have doubts about how to use it, since the value of the units is higher. Can the product be reused?

The doctor in epidemiology, professor at the Federal University of Espírito Santo (Ufes) and commentator on Pan News Vitória radio, Daniel Gomes, explains that it is. It is possible to reuse N95 (PFF2 in Brazil) or KN95 masks, as long as some care is taken.

“The first precaution is for the person to wear the mask and let it ‘rest’ on the clothesline, where there is direct sunlight for at least 24 hours. After this period, it is possible to reuse it. However, under no circumstances can we use products to clean the object”, he says.

The expert explains that trying to sanitize the masks with liquid alcohol or any other cleaning product, such as bleach or disinfectant, will damage them.

“PFF2 has porosity and trying to clean it with an abrasive product will ruin it, causing it to lose its ability to act, that is, to protect”.

Particle retention

Daniel Gomes recalls that the ideal would be that the N95 (PFF2 in Brazil) or KN95 masks were also discarded after their single use, but, due to their high cost, it is very important to take these precautions into account so that their action is effective.

“These models are ideal, as they have a great capacity to retain particles and protect against the coronavirus. If they are damaged, they will not offer protection”, he reaffirms.

To purchase the product it is possible to buy it in pharmacies and construction material stores. It is also possible to purchase on the internet.

In a quick internet search, this Friday afternoon (14), on some sites it was possible to find a kit with 10 masks for R$ 22.00. But, there were also kits with 50 units that cost R$ 33.29.

Double dose

For those who cannot acquire the N95 (PFF2 in Brazil) or KN95 masks, the doctor in epidemiology, professor at the Federal University of Espírito Santo (Ufes) and radio commentator Pan News Victory recommends that two surgical masks (those found in pharmacies) or a cloth and a surgical mask be used superimposed.

For infectious disease specialist Alexandre Rodrigues da Silva, taking into account the severity of the Ômicron variant, PFF2 (N95) masks are the best options, as they offer greater safety in terms of contamination. PFF2 have, for example, filtering power, which cloth masks do not.

The acronym PFF stands for Filtering Facepiece. In the country there are three types: PFF1, PFF2 and PFF3. Masks of this type are a facepiece made up partially or completely of filtering material that covers the nose, mouth and chin. Necessarily, a PFF must have at least one filter layer.

If it is not possible to buy them, Alexandre Rodrigues da Silva advises the purchase of disposable surgical masks.

“These models are ideal, due to the greater protection they offer. However, due to the high cost, not all people can afford them. In this case, the second alternative is disposable surgical masks. What people need to understand is that the best mask is the one on the face and not on the neck or in the hand. If you can’t buy the N95 or the surgical one, use the cloth one. It’s not ideal, but no one can be without protection,” he said. .

