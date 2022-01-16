CAOA Chery overtakes French companies and is the 10th largest brand in the market

Do you know when it seems that a product cannot be improved upon, but the brand decides to launch an even more sophisticated version than the previous one? This is what happens to all cars with the denomination Pro within the range CAOA Chery. The debut of these versions throughout 2021 drew attention and, as it knows how to capture consumer demands, CAOA Chery is already among the 10 most sought after brands in Brazil.

The feat is just the beginning of a great transformation and it comes to crown a year full of news. CAOA Chery filled the Brazilian market with well-equipped cars, betting on technology, connectivity and, of course, on prompt delivery.

Among the products presented this year are the CAOA Chery Tiggo 3X, a stylish compact SUV with a distinctive design; the medium-sized Arrizo 6 Pro sedan, which arrived ready to face competition from established cars on the market; and, more recently, the also renewed Tiggo 7 in the Pro version, larger, more spacious and refined than its rivals.

The sky is no longer the limit

Since the beginning of last year, CAOA Chery continues to present robust sales figures. With the pandemic, the national brand reduced its distance to the “top 10” in the Fenabrave (National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution) ranking, which counts how much each brand scored during the year.

And it was so successful that, in August 2021, CAOA Chery surpassed two rivals that were once the darlings of Brazilian consumers: Chevrolet and Nissan were in 9th and 10th place, respectively, in the August registration count. That month, CAOA Chery ranked 8th with nearly 4% market share.

This result was only possible because the brand worked on the correct strategy: while some brands skidded due to the lack of inputs to produce their cars, CAOA Chery had vehicles ready to deliver to its customers.

In 2021, CAOA Chery consolidated its position among the 10 largest brands in Brazil, leaving behind two traditional French brands: Peugeot and Citroën.

The two had commendable performances in the last 12 months, so much so that they even broke sales records.

Even so, CAOA Chery has surpassed both Peugeot and Citroën and has already surpassed the market share of the two automakers.

Translating into numbers, while Peugeot and Citroën together sold 52,903 cars from January to December 2021, CAOA Chery alone sold 39,747 units in the same period, with a 2.01% market share among passenger and light commercial vehicles. . And we can expect even better numbers in 2022.

CAOA Chery: innovations also in the competitive midsize sedan segment Image: Disclosure

achievements

In each segment, CAOA Chery can score a win. The Arrizo 6 family sedans already have a market share of 4.48% from January to November – in 4th position – and are ahead of Volkswagen Jetta, Kia Cerato, Audi A5, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Citroën C4 Lounge and Audi A3 Sedan.

But it is in the SUV segment that CAOA Chery surprises even more. The brand’s five SUVs are among the 22 best sellers in Brazil in 2021. The champion Tiggo 5X is ahead of the Honda WR-V, while the Tiggo 8, the only SUV with seven seats under R$200,000, has already sold more than Volkswagen Taos, Peugeot 2008 and Renault Captur.

Tiggo 2, Tiggo 3X and Tiggo 7 appear in the sequel, ahead of VW Tiguan, Volvo XC60, BMW X1, Chevrolet Trailblazer and everyone else.

even more competitive

Ending 2021, the brand made a point of bringing another great gift to the national market: it’s time for Tiggo 7 to win the Pro surname and he will start next year on the right foot.

When the order list for the new CAOA Chery Tiggo 7 Pro was opened, the company registered more than 500 orders in 24 hours. And this is already a record for the model and the brand.

In October of this year, the previous version of Tiggo 7 registered 593 registrations and, in November, 415 lucky ones took home a Tiggo 7. With 500 orders in just one day, the new Tiggo 7 Pro showed great potential in one of the most competitive segments of the Brazilian market. In addition to the extensive list of standard equipment, the powerful and efficient powertrain is in its favor. For all this, 2022 promises many representatives of CAOA Chery in Brazilian garages!