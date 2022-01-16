Carla Diaz surprises Serginho Groisman with old photos

Carla Diaz attended the High hours this Saturday (15th) to talk about her experience at BBB 21. In addition, the blonde remembered moments in her career and surprised Serginho Groisman.

The actress said that she still keeps several old photos with a totem of the presenter. One of the images, by the way, is from the time when she was in the cast of The clone.

To show the photos, Carla handed her cell phone into Serginho’s hands. He started to turn around and came across photos of the actress next to Sandy and Junior, still small, in one of the participations in his program.

“It was my first time on your show. It was Sandy, Junior…”, he explained. But Serginho got excited and continued showing the blonde’s cell phone gallery.

Serginho Groisman sniffs Carla Diaz’s cell phone (Reproduction/Globo)

“He arrives!”

With their intimacy revealed, Carla began to get desperate. “Now I don’t know what else to come…” scored. In the midst of photos from a June party, she decided to end the presenter’s party. “He arrives! He arrives!”, he joked, taking the device from his friend’s hands.

Afterwards, she made a measurement with Serginho’s current totem. “What a delight to find your totem again,” highlighted, showing that, even wearing high heels, he is hitting the shoulders of the commander of Altas Horas.