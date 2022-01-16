Celebrities scream “it’s 13” in the Caldeirão and the web points to Lula’s campaign

The end of the show Tem ou Não Tem?, by Caldeirão with Marcos Mion, made the artists shout “it’s 13” on the stage of this Saturday’s program (15/1). The moment was seen on the web as a political manifestation, even if it was the digits the As Five crew needed to complete 200 points on the attraction.

13 is the number of the Workers’ Party (PT) of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Ana Hikari, one of the guests of the program, reinforced the choir in a publication on Twitter.

“The question is, say a gift you give to a baby. You answered bottle. Calm down, I’m tense, I’m nervous. We need 13 Brazilians to have answered the same as you. Only 13,” Mion explained. “Only 13? It’s 13, go,” Ana replied.

Gil do Vigor started jumping and cheering as soon as he realized the coincidence. Everyone gathered at the center of the stage to look at the big screen and wait for the result. In all, 19 gave the same answer as the actress and the As Five team won R$30,000.

“I’m going to use this video until October!”, joked Ana Hikari when sharing the video with the screams of the PT number. It is worth remembering that the presidential election takes place in October this year.

See the moment:

On the web, netizens pointed out that the screams were, in fact, a political demonstration in favor of former President Lula, Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) main competitor in this year’s elections.

