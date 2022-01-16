Celebrities scream ‘it’s 13’ on the stage of Caldeirão on Globo, and the web sees campaign for Lula · TV News

The end of the show Tem ou Tem Não Tem?, by Caldeirão, made the artists shout “it’s 13” on the show’s stage this Saturday (15). The number was what the As Five team needed to complete 200 points and earn the R$ 30,000 prize from the Marcos Mion attraction. The moment, however, was seen as a political demonstration.

13 is the number of the PT (Partido dos Trabalhadores), of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. One of the guests of the program, Ana Hikari reinforced the political chorus in posts on Twitter during the program. She and Gil do Vigor were the most excited.

“The question is: say a gift you give to a baby. You answered bottle. Calm down, I’m tense, I’m nervous. We need 13 Brazilians to have answered the same as you. Only 13”, explained Mion. “Only 13? It’s 13, come on”, replied Ana.

Realizing the coincidence, Gil do Vigor started to jump and the famous shouted together. “It’s 13, it’s 13.” Everyone gathered at the center of the stage to look at the big screen and wait for the result. In all, 19 gave the same answer as the actress and the As Five team won R$30,000.

“I’m going to use this video until October!”, joked Ana Hikari when sharing the video with the shouts of the PT number – the presidential election takes place in October this year.

“I’ve never had so much fun on a show. I just remember looking at the

Gil do Vigor and João Luiz Pedrosa and seeing them widen their eyes when I started talking is 13. When I saw it, we were already jumping and screaming it’s 13, Brazil”, she commented in another post.

